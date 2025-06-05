As a two-time World Series MVP, Corey Seager has made his name in October. He's also a five-time All-Star, so he doesn't slouch during the regular season, making him a frequent target with MLB player props. The Rangers conclude a three-game set with Tampa on the Thursday MLB schedule, with Texas looking to salvage the series with a win. Seager producing at the plate would help in that regard, as well as with MLB prop bettors who back his Overs, and that's just what SportsLine's model forecasts. It projects Seager to have as many total bases as he has World Series MVPs, as there's value in backing Over 1.5 total bases with MLB prop picks.

Targeting MLB player props is a popular way to approach MLB betting on Thursday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. Even with just five games starting after 6:30 p.m. ET, there are still plenty of options for MLB prop bets. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-10 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 28.55 units on home run prop picks on the season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Thursday. Also see the model's top home run picks and MLB parlays.

Best Thursday MLB player prop picks:



Corey Seager Over 1.5 total bases (+110)



James Wood Over 1.5 total bases (+115)



Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130)



Parlay these picks for +699 odds at FanDuel (odds subject to change)

Corey Seager Over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Observing favorable splits is essential with winning MLB player props, and just about all of the splits are to Seager's advantage on Thursday. First, he's facing a right-handed pitcher on the mound, and Seager is hitting .309 versus RHPs, compared to .179 versus LHPs. Then, he's on the road and away from the pitcher-friendly Globe Life Field as Seager's OPS is 120 points higher in away ballparks. Finally, Thursday's game has a first pitch of 7:35 p.m. local time, and the shortstop is discernibly better in night games, hitting .301, compared to day games, where he hits .189. Add all of that up, and Seager is projected for 2.01 total bases. You can use a DraftKings promo code to get the most value out of your wager.

James Wood Over 1.5 total bases (+115)

At 6-foot-7, Wood is one of the few who can stand eye-to-eye with Aaron Judge. But the Nationals outfielder actually surpasses the two-time MVP in one regard at the plate. Judge has the sixth-best hard hit percentage in the majors, and Wood is one of the handful of people who surpasses him. His production matches his metrics as he ranks in the top five of the NL in home runs, total bases, RBI and OPS. Washington faces the Cubs on Thursday, who will use Drew Pomeranz as the opener before turning the ball over to their bullpen for most of the game. Thus, this is an opportune time to use Wood in MLB player props versus a bunch of relievers as the model predicts 1.78 total bases for the rising slugger.

Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130)



No player in baseball has accumulated more hits over the last 21 days than Ramirez, who is hitting .394 over this run. He also ranks eighth in runs scored over this stretch, and he's touched home in each of his last four games, in addition to totaling seven base hits during this time. With that production from hits and runs, any RBI he gets is simply a bonus. With the Guardians struggling to get on base for Ramirez, he often takes matters into his own hands. He has two home runs over his last four games as the model projects Ramirez to exceed 1.5 with just his hits and runs alone, with RBI the gravy on top. There's value in playing Ramirez at -130 with a bet365 bonus code as other sportsbooks have his prop odds at -140.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Thursday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Thursday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Prop Bet Guy, who's on a sizzling 20-11 (+745) roll on his last 31 MLB player prop picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets for Thursday's MLB schedule, and be sure to see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Thursday.

Finally, SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 142-72 (+2150) over his last 214 MLB picks, has his MLB picks locked in for Thursday, including an MLB run line pick. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from an expert who's returned +1385 over his last 45 MLB run line bets