The Colorado Rockies had their season-high three-game winning streak snapped in a 4-2 loss to the Mets on Friday night, as Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth inning. Outfielder Juan Soto added three hits and scored two runs for New York after going hitless in his previous two games. SportsLine's model likes Soto to record at least one RBI when he faces Colorado again on Saturday night. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will also meet in the second game of their rivalry series after the Yankees notched an exciting 9-6 win on Friday. You can also check out our Saturday MLB parlay picks.

Targeting MLB player props is a popular way to approach MLB betting on Saturday's MLB schedule. All 30 teams are in action on Saturday, and five games start after 7:30 p.m. ET.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-10 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 38.36 units on home run prop picks over the last 60 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Saturday.

Best Saturday MLB player prop picks:



Manny Machado Over 1.5 total bases (+115)



Ryan Yarbrough Under 16.5 outs recorded (-114)



Juan Soto 1+ RBIs (-120)



Manny Machado Over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Machado hit his 350th career home run on Thursday against the Giants, and he finished the month of May with a .344 batting average. He homered for the second consecutive game on Friday against Milwaukee, providing San Diego with the winning runs. The 32-year-old has eight hits in his last four games and has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games. SportsLine's model has Machado finishing with 2.0 total bases on Saturday night, so there's value in playing Machado at +115.

Ryan Yarbrough Under 16.5 outs recorded (-114)

Yarbrough is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA through 13 games (five starts) for New York this season. He has pitched exactly six innings in each of his last two outings, but he did not throw more than five innings in any of his other starts this year. The 33-year-old has a difficult matchup against the Red Sox, who are out for revenge following their 9-6 loss on Friday. Boston ranks inside the top 10 in the majors in batting average, home runs and total runs scored this season, so it is going to be difficult for Yarbrough to have a lengthy, clean outing. The model has him recording 11.4 outs, which falls well below his over/under.

Juan Soto 1+ RBIs (-120)



Soto is still trying to find a rhythm with the Mets, as his batting average (.238) is well below his 2024 average (.288). However, he went 3-for-4 at the plate on Friday, scoring two runs while walking once. He also had six RBIs in his previous seven games, and he has another favorable matchup at Coors Field on Saturday. Rockies starting pitcher Carson Palmquist is 0-4 with an 8.50 ERA through his first four appearances of the season, allowing multiple runs in every outing. The model has Soto recording an RBI on Saturday.

