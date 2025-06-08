On Sunday, all 30 MLB teams will be in action, which creates plenty of opportunities to find value in MLB player props. However, understanding how to use MLB weather forecasts, MLB matchups, MLB splits and other data to sift through all the options and make targeted MLB prop bets can be a challenge. Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon is starting to live up to the $162 million contract he signed a couple years ago, but you might want to consider playing Under 7.5 strikeouts for Rodon against the Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball. You can also check out our Sunday MLB home run picks, Sunday MLB parlay picks, and bet all day with Yankees vs. Red Sox Sunday Night Baseball picks.

Rodon didn't strike out more than seven batters in three starts against Boston last year and the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting he goes Under again on Sunday.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-10 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 35.6 units on home run prop picks over the last 60 days.

Best Sunday MLB player prop picks:



Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 total bases (-115)



Spencer Strider Over 1.5 earned runs allowed (-161)



Carlos Rodon Under 7.5 strikeouts (-122)



Parlay these picks for +418 odds at Caesars (odds subject to change)

Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 total bases (-115)

The six-time MLB all-star has reached base safely in every game that he's played since April 30 and he's had a staggering 18 multi-hit games during that streak, including a two-hit performance on Saturday where he hit his 12th home run of the season. Ramirez has 129 total bases in 61 games played this year and already has 17 total bases in six games so far this month. The model predicts that he finishes with 2.0 total bases on Sunday against the Astros.

Spencer Strider Over 1.5 earned runs allowed (-161)

The 26-year-old led the National League in wins (20) and strikeouts (281) in 2023, but he's only made six starts over the last two seasons because of elbow surgery. In four starts during the 2025 season, Strider has allowed 12 earned runs in 19 innings and now he'll match up with a plucky Giants squad that has managed four wins in a row. He hasn't recorded an out in the sixth inning yet this year and he's given up at least two earned runs in three of his four starts, so the model is happily paying the juice here.

Carlos Rodon Under 7.5 strikeouts (-122)



Rodon's career has been a fascinating one, as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft struggled to stay healthy early in his career but finally enjoyed breakout seasons while making one-year bets on himself with the White Sox and Giants in 2021 and 2022. That landed him his deal in New York, where he battled injury again in 2023 before finally settling in as a top-of-the-rotation starter in the second half of 2024.

Now he's dealing again, but he only managed a 4.86 ERA in three starts against the Red Sox in 2025. The model doesn't see him going deep in this primetime matchup, predicting that he pitches 5 2/3 innings on average and strikes out 6.3 batters.

