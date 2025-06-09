The Boston Red Sox are coming off a series victory over the New York Yankees and will try to maintain their momentum against the Tampa Bay Rays during the Monday MLB schedule. Boston has scored at least six runs in four straight games, reaching double-digits in back-to-back games to wrap up its series at Yankee Stadium. Designated hitter Rafael Devers homered twice over the weekend and has hit safely in seven consecutive games. Devers is +140 to record an RBI on Monday in the latest MLB player props, one of the MLB prop bets SportsLine's computer model is targeting.

Other MLB matchups on Monday include the Phillies (-135) vs. Cubs, Brewers vs. Braves (-170) and Padres vs. Dodgers (-120).

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-10 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 32.6 units on home run prop picks over the last 60 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Monday.

Best Monday MLB player prop picks:



Max Muncy Over 0.5 total bases (-125)



Dustin May Over 4.5 strikeouts (+130)



Rafael Devers Over 0.5 RBIs (+140)



Parlay these picks for +929 odds at bet365 (odds subject to change)

Max Muncy Over 0.5 total bases (-125)

Muncy is only batting .235 so far this season, but he is playing his best baseball of the campaign right now. The veteran third baseman has five multi-hit outings in his last nine games, going 11-for-29 during that stretch. He had two hits against the Cardinals on Saturday before adding two more against them on Sunday to wrap up the series. The 34-year-old also walked twice on Sunday, so he is seeing the ball well right now. SportsLine's model has him finishing with 1.28 total bases on Monday against the Padres, and bet365 has the best price on Over 0.5 total bases.

Dustin May Over 4.5 strikeouts (+130)

The 27-year-old allowed 20 earned runs in a five-game stretch from the end of April to the middle of May, but he has settled down over his last three outings. He has allowed six earned runs across his last 17 innings, and he has struck out 22 batters during that stretch. May has recorded at least five strikeouts in eight of his last nine starts this season. He has 52 strikeouts in 59 career innings against San Diego, and the model has him finishing with 5.5 strikeouts on Monday.

Rafael Devers Over 0.5 RBIs (+140)



Boston's designated hitter has driven in a team-high 57 runs this season, which is 20 more than his closest teammate (Jarren Duran). Devers added to his tally with three RBIs in three games against the Yankees over the weekend, hitting two home runs in the Bronx. He is batting .283 with 14 home runs in 2025, and he is riding a seven-game hitting streak. Devers has a strong matchup against Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz, who has a 4.96 ERA in 12 starts this season.

