Nationals pitcher, Michael Soroka, has lost his last 13 starts and has an ERA over 5.00 over that span. Thus, MLB prop bettors have to be salivating at the thought of utilizing Braves batters in prop picks as Soroka faces his former team as part of Tuesday's MLB schedule. The Braves have overcome a slow start to the season behind sluggers Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna, who each scored a run in Atlanta's 4-3 Monday win over Washington. However, no one has touched home plate more than Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani, making his MLB runs scored prop one to contemplate. Averaging 1.1 runs scored per game, is Ohtani's MLB prop of Over 0.5 runs scored (-170) an easy play at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Targeting runs scored props is a popular way to attack MLB betting, and with 13 games on Tuesday's MLB schedule starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, there will be a ton of value on the board. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB runs scored parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model hit two of its three MLB home run props on Monday and is up 38.6 units on picks during the last 35 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB runs scored props on Tuesday. These three picks can be parlayed for +471 odds and would win almost $500 on a $100 bet.

Elly De La Cruz Over 0.5 runs scored (-115)

No game on Tuesday's MLB schedule has a higher total than the 9.5 for Reds vs. White Sox, and with Chicago having the worst record in the American League, it's Cincy which is forecasted to score most of the runs. De La Cruz leads the Reds in home runs, RBI, stolen bases, and most importantly, runs scored (26). He has a favorable split against pitcher Jonathan Cannon, who will make the start at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park. Cannon hasn't been able to find his stuff on the road, posting a 5.65 ERA in away ball parks, compared to a 1.17 mark at home. The speedy shortstop is projected to score 0.74 runs, giving value to the Over (-115) at DraftKings.

Freddie Freeman Over 0.5 runs scored (+100)



There may be no player hotter in all of baseball than Freeman, who is hitting a scorching .475 over his last 16 games. He has 15 runs scored over this stretch, including a pair of runs and four hits in his last game. Freeman will face Athletics southpaw, Jeffrey Springs, on Tuesday, and the slugger has a home run across just two prior at-bats versus the pitcher. This being a plus-money MLB prop at bet365 is just too good to pass up on, especially versus a pitcher who Freeman has previous success against and owns a 4.81 ERA on the season.

Cal Raleigh Under 0.5 runs scored (-190)

The catcher is having an All-Star season, ranking second in the AL in home runs (13) and fourth in total bases (81). However, he has 27 runs scored on the season, which means basically half of his runs have come via his own doing by way of a home run. Additionally, Raleigh was recently moved from the 3-spot in the batting order to the 4-spot, which means there's now one fewer quality hitter behind him to drive him in. Finally, he and the rest of Seattle have a brutal pitching matchup versus New York's Max Fried, who leads the league in ERA (1.05). Fried has allowed just two total runs over his last four starts, while Raleigh is 0 for 4 in his career off the pitcher. That makes the Under the value play at DraftKings as the SportsLine model forecasts Raleigh to score just 0.32 runs.

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen the model's MLB total bases prop picks for some popular props on Tuesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 105-51 (+2054) roll on MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bet for Tuesday's MLB schedule.