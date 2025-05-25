Successfully betting MLB player props is all about understanding the MLB matchups and MLB splits. Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker has been at his best against left-handed pitching throughout his career, but he has been seeing lefties particularly well in 2025. He has a 1.160 OPS against them and will get a lefty matchup, albeit a difficult one, on Sunday against Philadelphia Jesus Luzardo. Rooker launched his 12th home run of the season last night and has an RBI in two of his last three games, but he's still +155 to drive in a run in the latest MLB props. In fact, our model likes him to record at least one RBI on Sunday.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-8 run (62%) on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model is also up 27.75 units on MLB HR picks over the last 47 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB RBI props on Sunday. These three picks can be parlayed for +1368 odds and would win well over $1,300 on a $100 bet. You can also see the model's top MLB HR picks for Sunday here and get action all day with Dodgers vs. Mets Sunday Night Baseball picks.

Best Sunday RBI MLB player prop picks:

Brent Rooker Over 0.5 RBI (+155)

Rafael Devers Over 0.5 RBI (+145)

Carlos Correa Over 0.5 RBI (+190)

Brent Rooker Over 0.5 RBI (+155)

In addition to having a lefty vs. righty matchup where he typically feasts, Rooker will also have pretty ideal weather conditions for the ball to carry on Sunday night. Temperatures in Sacramento are expected to be in the upper-70s and winds will be blowing out to left field. Rooker emerged as an extra-base hit and run-producing machine last year, with 67 XBH and 112 RBI in 2024. He's already got 21 XBH and 26 RBI in 2025 and the model predicts he produces 0.79 RBI on average, creating a lot of value with BetMGM offering this price.

Rafael Devers Over 0.5 RBI (+145)



Devers is the current MLB leader with 48 RBI in 54 games this season thanks to an eight-RBI performance on Friday against the Orioles. He's well on his way to his fourth career 100-RBI season and his current .962 OPS would be a career-high. He's also 7-for-20 in his career with two home runs off expected Orioles starter Dean Kramer and has a 1.006 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. BetMGM is offering the best price here and the model is projecting 0.77 RBI on average for Devers.

Carlos Correa Over 0.5 RBI (+190)

Despite battling injuries last season, Correa's .902 OPS was his best since joining the Twins in 2022. He's off to a sluggish start in 2025 with 14 RBI over his first 43 games, but the model sees value here because of the matchup. Royals lefty Kris Bubic has been excellent this year, with a 1.47 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 61 1/3 innings, but Correa is 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two walks off him in his career. The model predicts Correa finishes with 0.75 RBI on average, so there's opportunity for value here with BetMGM offering this price.

