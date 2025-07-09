Now 16 years into his career, we know what to expect from Giancarlo Stanton. He's a good bet for IL stints, home runs and strikeouts. The last two of those can be played as MLB prop picks, and he provided both on Tuesday as he hit one homer and struck out twice. Wednesday's MLB schedule provides an opportunity for Stanton to, perhaps, add to both counts with a rookie pitcher opposing him. While picking Stanton to go Over 1.5 strikeouts (+175) is tempting with his MLB player props, there are numerous splits in his favor versus Seattle's starter. Thus, the model advises to go Over 1.5 total bases for the slugger which returns +130 MLB prop odds. Also, check out picks for Tigers vs. Rays, Dodgers vs. Brewers and MLB home run picks on Wednesday.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Wednesday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 45-38 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 28.3 units on home run prop picks this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Wednesday.

Best Wednesday MLB player prop picks:



Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, over 1.5 total bases (+130)

Luis Arraez, Padres, over 1.5 hits (+135)

Trevor Story, Red Sox, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-175)

Parlay these picks for +749 odds with a FanDuel promo code

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, over 1.5 total bases (+130)

The five-time All-Star had his best game of the year on Tuesday after making his season debut last month. Stanton went 2 for 4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored, and his prospects are high for today. That's because he's facing Mariners rookie Logan Evans who has been solid this year but is making his first appearance at Yankee Stadium. Evans is allowing a .330 batting average on the road, compared to .171 at home, and he's also struggled versus RHBs like Stanton. Evans has allowed twice as many homers to right-handed batters than LHBs, despite facing more lefties on the season. While Stanton homering (+300) may be an MLB prop worth investing on, there's still good value in playing him to go over 1.5 total bases with the latest bet365 bonus code.

Luis Arraez, Padres, over 1.5 hits (+135)

Arraez is finally looking like the three-time batting champion that he is as he's hitting .354 over his last 20 games, including providing the only run of the game with a solo homer in San Diego's Tuesday victory. For the season, Arraez' BABIP is 52 points lower than what he entered the year with, so he was bound to regress toward the mean at some point. Wednesday provides a great opportunity for his batting average to increase with Brandon Pfaadt opposing him on the mound. Sixty one batters have at least seven plate appearances versus Pfaadt, and none of those batters have a better average than Arraez off the pitcher. He's hitting a scorching .625 (10 for 16) off the DBacks righty, so there are multiple factors in Arraez' favor to wager on him with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Trevor Story, Red Sox, over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-175)

After three injury-plagued years, Story is finally healthy, and he's been sizzling over the last month. Since June 7, Story ranks first in RBI (31), fourth in hits (31) and sixth in runs (22) in all of baseball. He had a homer, four RBI and two runs scored on Tuesday versus the Rockies. He'll get to see his former team again on Wednesday and will face arguably the most hitter-friendly pitcher in the majors. Antonio Senzatela has the most losses (12), has given up the most hits (132) and has allowed the second-most earned runs (63) in the NL, making Story a must-have part of your Wednesday MLB props. The model projects 2.21 hits + runs + RBI, so you could also wager Story going over the 2.5 bar at +115 odds with the use of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Wednesday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Wednesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Wednesday. Finally, SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 176-107 (+862.75) over his last 283 MLB picks, has his MLB best bets locked in for Wednesday. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today.