As a seven-time MLB all-star, a four-time Gold Glove winner and a former NL MVP, Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will likely earn Hall-of-Fame consideration whenever he decides to hand up his cleats. However, the 37-year-old is proving in New York that he can still be productive, as he enters Sunday slashing .309/.369/.453 with seven home runs and 31 RBI over 69 games this season. Goldschmidt and the Yankees will take on Brayan Bello and the Red Sox on Sunday, and with Bello struggling, we're including Goldschmidt among our top MLB props for Sunday's action.

Paul Goldschmidt over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Rafael Devers over 1.5 total bases (+130)

Jose Berrios over 4.5 total strikeouts (-113)

Paul Goldschmidt, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases (+105)

After an MVP season in 2022, Goldschmidt's numbers fell off gradually over his final two seasons in St. Louis but a reset in New York has produced an offensive uptick. He has an .822 OPS for the season, but has been particularly good away from home, where he is slashing .374/.421/.537.

Meanwhile, Bello has been struggling of late after a stellar start to the season. Over his last six starts, he's posted a 5.40 ERA and has surrendered 38 hits in just 30 innings of work.

Rafael Devers, Red Sox, Over 1.5 total bases (+130)

On the other side of the Red Sox vs. Yankees matchup, Devers has become one of baseball's biggest menaces at the plate and he's putting together another impressive season in 2025. He's slashing .271/.400/.494 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI, and he leads the American League with 55 walks. His 30 home runs against the Yankees in his career are by far the most he has against any team and he has two home runs and a double in five Yankees vs. Red Sox games this season.

He'll draw New York left Max Fried on Sunday, but Devers actually hits .294 against left-handed pitching this season

Jose Berrios, Blue Jays, Over 4.5 total strikeouts (-113)

The 31-year-old right-hander registered his 100th career victory earlier this season and he enters a Sunday matchup with the Phillies sporting a 3.38 ERA while striking out 71 batters over 82 2/3 innings. He's only posted one season in his 10-year MLB career with an ERA above 4.00 and he's eaten up at least 172 innings in each of his last six full seasons.

Berrios threw six innings of one-run ball against the Phillies where he struck out five earlier this month and he's had at least five strikeouts on seven occasions this season.

