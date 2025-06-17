After 14 years at second base, Jose Altuve made the move to the outfield this season. While it's been a mixed bag regarding his glove work in the outfield, Altuve's bat is still potent enough to consider for MLB player props. He's hitting .333 over his last 10 games as Houston is piling up the runs over this stretch with an 8-2 record. As the Astros' new No. 3 hitter, Altuve is in the perfect position to hit the Overs with his MLB props as related to both runs scored and runs driven in. With the hot bat he also brings into the Tuesday MLB schedule, the model projects Altuve to go Over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI, making this a plus-money MLB prop bet to jump on.

Targeting MLB player props is one way to approach MLB betting on Tuesday's MLB schedule at online sports betting sites. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 37-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. The model is up 37.85 units on home run prop picks over the last 70 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Tuesday. You can also check out our Tuesday MLB home run picks.

Best Tuesday MLB player prop picks:



Jose Altuve, Astros, over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI (+115)

Jarren Duran, Red Sox, over 1.5 total bases (+115)

James Wood, Nationals, over 0.5 runs scored (-174)

Over Altuve's last 10 games, he's averaging 2.8 hits + runs + RBI and just launched his 11th home run on Monday night. But why the model really loves his prospects for Tuesday is because of the pitcher he's facing. Houston takes on JP Sears of the Athletics, and the three-time batting champ has owned the southpaw. Altuve is hitting a robust .409 (9 for 22) off Sears as no batter has more hits or total bases off Sears than Altuve. The two last faced off just three weeks ago in which Altuve had his best game of the season. He went 4 for 4 overall, including 3 for 3 off Sears, with two home runs, both coming off the A's starter. He had 10 hits + runs + RBI in that game, while the model has a more modest projection of 2.74 hits + runs + RBI on Tuesday.

Jarren Duran, Red Sox, over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Since the start of last season, Duran ranks second in the majors in doubles and is tied for first in triples as he's an extra base machine. What he also tops all players in is plate appearances as he's leading MLB in that for the second year in a row, so no one has as many opportunities as him to collect total bases. The model projects him to do just that on Tuesday as he's facing a RHP starter for Seattle, and Duran's slugging percentage is 142 points higher versus righties than lefties. The Red Sox leadoff man is forecasted to have 1.88 total bases.

James Wood, Nationals, over 0.5 runs scored (-174)

A DMV native, Wood is on pace to become a first-time All-Star for his hometown team. He hit his 18th homer on Monday, which ranks fifth in the NL, so he's adept in scoring runs without the need to being driven in by another National. Given that Washington is facing Antonio Senzatela, whose 7.23 ERA is second-worst in MLB, runs should be aplenty in the nation's capital for the home team. Wood batting in the 2-hole certainly helps his odds of scoring, as he's averaging 0.67 runs per game at that spot, as opposed to 0.26 runs when he was in the 3-hole.

