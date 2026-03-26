Thursday features NBA, MLB, golf, and NCAA, perfect for claiming the best sportsbook promo codes. In the NBA, the New York Knicks will face the Charlotte Hornets. Knicks star Jalen Brunson has achieved four unders in his last five games as an underdog, with an average of 19.2 points per game. Paul Skenes also takes the mound with a strikeout total of 6.5 on MLB Opening Day.

Our model is also backing Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes over 6.5 strikeouts and Knicks guard Mikal Bridges to have 14+ points. You can get up-to-date NBA and MLB odds at the best betting apps.

Best NBA player props on Wednesday:



Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Under 25 points

Mikal Bridgers, Knicks, 14+ points

Paul Skenes, Pirates, 6.5+ Strikeouts

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Under 25 points

At NBA betting sites, Jalen Brunson has gone under his points total in four of his last five games as an underdog with an average of 19.2 points per game. New users can claim a special offer by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook. Visit our DraftKings promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, 14+ points

Mikal Bridges has gone over his points total in three of his last five road games against teams with both winning records and top-third defenses, generating an average of 19.0 points per game in the latest prop bets. New users can claim a special offer by signing up for BetMGM Sportsbook. Visit our BetMGM bonus code review right now to see their latest offer and get started.

Paul Skenes, Pirates, 6.5 or more strikeouts

At MLB betting sites, Paul Skenes has gone over his pitcher strikeouts target in eight of his last 10 games against teams with a middle-third defense with an average of 7.4 pitcher strikeouts per game. New users can claim a special offer by signing up for BetMGM Sportsbook. Visit our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review right now to see their latest offer and get started.