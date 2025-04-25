The 2025 NBA Playoffs continue on Friday with a trio of games, headlined by Game 3 of Timberwolves vs. Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota cruised to a 117-95 win in Game 1, but Los Angeles returned the favor with a 94-85 win in Game 2. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 31 points in the win on Tuesday, and his over/under for points scored on Friday is 30.5 in the latest NBA props from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Friday NBA schedule also features the Celtics (-4.5) vs. Magic and Bucks (-5.5) vs. Pacers, as both home teams try to get on the board in their respective series.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every Friday NBA game and revealed its best NBA picks. Combining these four picks into an NBA parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +661, which provides value given the model's projected line of +322. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 156-116 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Now, here are the best bets for NBA parlays at FanDuel on Friday, according to the model. You can see all of the model's NBA parlay picks here.

Optimal NBA parlay picks for Friday, April 25

Jayson Tatum Under 24.5 points (-114)

This leg of the parlay could result in a push, as Tatum is officially listed as 'doubtful' for Friday's Game 3. He missed Game 2 due to a severe bone bruise, so he would likely play limited minutes if he sees the court at all. SportsLine's model notes that "over the span of 5 games, Jayson Tatum has fallen short his total points market 4 times, maintaining an average of 22.6 total points per game." The model has Tatum finishing with 24.1 points in its projections.

Paolo Banchero Under 27.5 points (-114)

Banchero haș scored more than 30 points in each of the first two games of the series, which has led to an inflated prop total on Friday. The 22-year-old averaged 25.9 points during the regular season and only scored 17 points against the Hawks during the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. He has gone Under his points total in four of his last five home games, averaging 23.0 points per game, and he is projected to finish with 23.2 points in the model's projections.

LeBron James Over 6.5 assists (+116)

James had seven assists against Minnesota on Tuesday, bouncing back from a three-assist outing in Game 1. The veteran averaged 8.2 assists per game during the regular season, and he should continue to see increased minutes in crucial playoff games. Doncic has taken on the role of leading scorer for the Lakers so far in this series, and James is always happy to dish out assists. The model has him racking up 7.4 assists in its latest simulations, providing clear value at +116.

Indiana Pacers ML (+183)

Indiana controlled the first two games of the series, and it has now won six of the last eight playoff matchups dating back to the first-round series last year. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton both posted double-doubles for the Pacers in the Game 2 victory, while Bucks guard Damian Lillard shot just 4 of 13 from the floor in his return from a blood clot. The model has the Pacers winning in 44.4% of simulations, which is significantly better than the implied probability of 35.3%.

