Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves is on tap for Tuesday. The Warriors beat the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in seven games, while the Timberwolves advanced after beating the Los Angeles Lakers in five. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by seven points and the over/under is 209.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds and just revealed his top picks and NBA player props. Combining his five picks into an NBA Same Game Parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +1100 (risk $100 to win $1100). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's five picks in his Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 1 SGP on Tuesday:

Golden State Warriors +7 (-108)

Minnesota has had a significant rest advantage leading into this game, but the Warriors have a massive experience advantage when it comes to postseason play. Head coach Steve Kerr and his star player Stephen Curry have combined to lead Golden State to four NBA titles. This is a game I can see Minnesota winning, but it will be closer than this spread would suggest.

Stephen Curry 25+ points

Curry averaged 24.0 points per game in the Warriors' seven-game first round series. In his last five games against Minnesota, Curry has scored 30 or more points four times. I expect him to push 30 points again in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Naz Reid 10+ points

Reid is one of the top bench players in the NBA, and his size, length, and athleticism are a mismatch for Golden State's frontcourt. Reid isn't an elite scorer by any means, but he does have the ability to score both on the inside and outside. This is a very favorable matchup for the former LSU standout.

Over 209.5 points

Both teams are averaging around 114 points per game this season. Both sides are also solid on the defensive end, but this is a game where I expect to see plenty of scoring. If Curry and Anthony Edwards get hot, this game could turn into an offensive showcase. I have this game projected to finish closer to 220 totals points.

Rudy Gobert 10+ rebounds

Gobert averaged 9.8 rebounds per game in Minnesota's first round season. The 7-foot-1 center is a dominant presence in the paint, and the Warriors don't have a player that matches up well with his length. I fully expect Gobert to hit double digits in rebounds in Game 1.

