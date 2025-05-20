The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET after surviving a seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves enter on a four-game winning streak after having a relatively easy five-game victory over the Golden State Warriors, who played the majority of the series without Stephen Curry. Minnesota and Oklahoma City split their four regular-season matchups and each team also won a game on the other team's home court. The Thunder are favored by 7.5 points, and the over/under is 216 points in the latest Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Timberwolves vs. Thunder SGP on Tuesday:

OKC - 7.5 (-108)

Chet Holmgren 15+ points (-106)

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 assists (-128)



SGP pays out +413 (odds subject to change)

Oklahoma City -7.5 (-108)

The Thunder had the best home record in the NBA this season (36-6) during the regular season, and they are 31-14-2 ATS at home this year, including the postseason, while being favored in every home contest. Oklahoma City is 4-2 ATS at home during the postseason and is coming off a 32-point victory as an 8.5-point home favorite against the Nuggets in Game 7. The Thunder had a +34 turnover margin at home against Denver in the last round, and that trend could continue against Minnesota. The model projects the Thunder to cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

Chet Holmgren 15+ points (-106)

Holmgren scored at least 15 points in three of seven games against Denver, but he scored at least 12 points in all seven despite playing limited minutes in some contests due to score differentials. He had 13 points over just 28 minutes in Game 7. Holmgren has scored at least 15 points in 12 of 13 games he's played at least 30 minutes this year, and despite the model projecting the Thunder to cover the spread, it still has Holmgren at 32 minutes in Game 1 and scoring more than 15 points.

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 Assists (-128)

The 7-foot Thunder center averaged 3.8 assists per game this season and went Over this total in 48 of 69 games (69.6%) this year. He's gone Over this number in seven of 11 games this postseason, and although going up against Rudy Gobert is a tough matchup, it could lead him to look to pass even more often. The model projects plenty of made field goals for Oklahoma City on Tuesday, and Hartenstein has become a facilitating factor this year.

