The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet for a Game 2 matchup in their Western Conference semifinals series on Wednesday. The Nuggets won Game 1 121-119 behind a massive fourth quarter comeback and a last second 3-pointer by Aaron Gordon. Tip-off for Game 2 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are favored by 11 points and the over/under is 229 points in the latest Thunder vs. Nuggets odds. Oklahoma City is 58-30, while Denver is 42-46-2 against the spread this season.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Nuggets vs. Thunder odds and just revealed his top picks and NBA player props. Combining his five picks into an NBA Same Game Parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +1100 (risk $100 to win $1100). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's five picks in his Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 2 SGP on Wednesday:

Denver Nuggets +11 (-110)

The Nuggets stunned the Thunder in Game 1, so I fully expect an inspired effort from OKC in Game 2. Still, 11 points is a massive number to lay at this point in the postseason. The Thunder simply do not have an answer to Nikola Jokic, which I believe is enough by itself to keep this game within single digits.

Jamal Murray 20+ points

Murray has consistently bounced back from poor shooting performances to have massive scoring outputs in his next game. Murray shot 6-for-16 from the field in Game 1, but still managed to score 21 points. If he has more success from beyond the 3-point line, he should easily push 30 points in Game 2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2+ Three-pointers made

SGA finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in Game 1. He shot 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and averaged 2.1 3-pointers made per game during the regular season. This is a prop I could see hitting as early as the second quarter in Game 2.

Over 229 points

These teams didn't shoot particularly well from beyond the arc and still combined to score 240 points in Game 1. For me, this is a classic matchup of two excellent offensive teams that are both average on the defensive end. Look for a similar offensive output to what we saw in Game 1 when the Thunder and Nuggets meet on Wednesday for Game 2.

Nikola Jokic 30+ points

Based on what we saw in Game 1, the Thunder will have to make some serious adjustments to keep Jokic under 30 points per game in this series. The three-time MVP is too physical for OKC big men Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, and he is too big for the Thunder's forwards to consistently keep in check. As an added bonus, this prop pays out plus-money.

Looking for a potential +1100 payout? Bet our 5-leg MLB parlay at DraftKings right now, and get $200 in bonus bets instantly on a $5 bet:

Want more NBA picks for today?

You've seen some of Kaylor's NBA playoff best bets for Wednesday. Now, get spread, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top NBA picks from expert Bruce Marshall, who's on a sizzling 116-85-1 roll on his last 202 NBA picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up more than 23 units. You can also check out Nuggets vs. Thunder picks from 10,000 simulations.