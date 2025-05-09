The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet for a Game 3 matchup in their Western Conference semifinals series on Friday. The series heads to Denver tied 1-1. The Nuggets won Game 1 121-119, but OKC bounced back with a dominant 149-106 win in Game 2. Tip-off for Game 3 is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The Thunder are favored by 5.5 points and the over/under is 232.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Nuggets odds. Denver is 26-15 at home, while OKC is 32-8 on the road this season.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Nuggets vs. Thunder odds and just revealed his top picks and NBA player props. Combining his five picks into an NBA Same Game Parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +1000 (risk $100 to win $1000). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's five picks in his Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 3 SGP on Friday:

Nikola Jokic 15+ rebounds

Jokic totaled 22 rebounds in Denver's Game 1 win, and pulled down only eight in Game 2 due to fouling out in the third quarter. The Thunder's frontcourt simply does not matchup well with the three-time MVP, and this is a spot where I expect Jokic to thrive. This prop bet is priced at +125 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points

SGA is the likely MVP, and he is averaging 29.7 points per game during the postseason. The former Kentucky standout is a matchup nightmare for Denver's backcourt, and I fully expect him to have another solid performance on Friday night. SGA score 33 points in Game 1 and 34 points in Game 2. Look for a similar output in Game 3.

Russell Westbrook 12+ points

Westbrook scored 19 points in Game 1 and 18 points in Game 2. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 26 minutes per game in this series, and is averaging 13.8 points per game against the Thunder this season. I fully expect him to continue to be productive in Game 3 on Friday.

Nuggets Over 113.5 points

The Nuggets are one of the most efficient offensive teams in the NBA when Jokic is on the floor, and they are especially strong at home. Denver played its worst game in weeks in Game 2 and still managed to finish with 106 points. This is a game where I expect both teams to push 120 points.

Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double

Jokic fouled out in the third quarter in Game 2, but that game had already been decided at that point. Jokic averaged a triple-double during the regular season, and he is just shy of it during the playoffs. After Denver's disappointing performance in Game 2, I expect Jokic to be dominant in Game 3. As an added bonus, this prop pays out plus-money.

