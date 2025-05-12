The 3-seed New York Knicks have the 2-seed Boston Celtics in town for a pivotal Game 4 in the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday. After securing two wins in TD Garden, the Knicks couldn't defend their home court as Boston blew out New York 115-93 on Saturday. Tipoff for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics are favored by 6.5 points and the over/under is 209 points in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. The Knicks are 46-44-1 against the spread, while Boston is 42-47-1.

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Knicks vs. Celtics SGP on Monday:

New York Knicks +6.5 (-110)

The Knicks were defeated by 22 points in Game 3, but 6.5 points could be a bit of an overcorrection. New York went 27-14 at home during the regular season. In addition, they have covered the spread twice when 10-plus point underdogs in this series against Boston. New York owns a 29-23-1 record with a day's rest, and this group understands how important this contest is. Look for the Knicks to bounce back and keep this one within the number

Jalen Brunson Over 25 points (-215)

Brunson has been the main scorer for the Knicks. This postseason, he's averaging 29.1 points per game. He's gone over 25 points in seven games in the 2025 NBA playoffs, including 27 points in Game 3. He has also logged 25-plus points in six contests against Boston in his New York career.

Jayson Tatum 3+ 3-pointers made (-220)

Tatum is coming off the best performance in the series, when he poured in 22 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Most importantly, he went 5-of-9 from downtown. The Duke product has made at least 3-pointers in five of the seven playoff games this year. Simultaneously, he has averaged three made threes with 8.3 3-point attempts in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

