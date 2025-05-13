The 4-seed Indiana Pacers and the 1-seed Cleveland Cavaliers are set to square off in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday. The Pacers are fresh off a dominant 129-109 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead. Tipoff for Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers are favored by 7.5 points, and the over/under is 230 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds. Cleveland is 52-37-1, while Indiana is 42-46-3 against the spread this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Under 118.5 Total Points (-120)

Guard Donovan Mitchell is questionable with an ankle injury, which is a huge question mark, considering he's the Cavs' leading scorer (28.9). Mitchell has racked up 30-plus points in three games this series, with two games over 40. Even if he can play, he isn't going to be full strength, putting more of a load on the likes of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and others. Cleveland has failed to score more than 118 points in two games this series. Down 3-1 and with its best player less than 100%, the model is projecting that the Cavs falls short of their team total.

Pascal Siakam 18+ points (-105)

Siakam is one of the main scorers the Pacers rely on. In the 2025 NBA olayoffs, he's averaging 18.6 points while shooting 57% from the field. The 31-year-old has scored at least 18 points in five games this postseason, including in Games 3 and 4. In his last outing, Siakam had 21 points and went 9 of 10 from the field.

Aaron Nesmith 2+ 3-pointers made (-165)

Nesmith is knocking down a team-high 53.1% of his 3-pointers on 5.4 3-point attempts per game in the playoffs. The Vanderbilt product has made at least two 3-pointers in seven of his last eight matchups. Not to mention, he's made four or more 3-pointers in two games against Cleveland.

