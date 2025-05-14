The 3-seed New York Knicks head back to TD Garden as the 2-seed Boston Celtics host them for a Game 5 contest in the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals on Wednesday. New York was able to get back in the win column, securing a 121-113 victory over Boston in Game 4 to gain a 3-1 advantage in this contest. Jayson Tatum (Achilles) is out for Boston. Tipoff for Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are favored by 4.5 points, and the over/under is 208 points in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. The Knicks are 47-44-1 against the spread, while Boston is 42-48-1.

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Knicks vs. Celtics SGP on Wednesday:

New York Knicks +4.5 (-112)

New York has a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. They have been underdogs in all four games thus far, with three of them being six-plus points. New York has covered three times already, with two wins coming at TD Garden. With Tatum out, look for the Knicks to keep this one within the number as they seek their third win on the road this series.

Karl-Anthony Towns 20+ points (-105)

Towns can score in a variety of different ways for New York. He can put it on the floor while using his jumper to space the floor. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Towns averaged 19.7 points per game while going over 20-plus points in three straight games. In Game 4's win, the 29-year-old had 23 points and went 11-of-15 from the field.

Derrick White 4+ 3-pointers made (-160)

White plays his role to the highest level and owns a reliable jumper to space the floor. This postseason, White is knocking down 37.3% of his 3-pointers on 9.2 attempts per game. Through four games against New York, the 30-year-old has made at least four threes twice (Games 1 and 4). Not to mention, he made four-plus threes in all four regular-season games against New York.

