The 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves host the 7-seed Golden State Warriors in a huge Game 5 contest of the 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday. After stealing Game 1 on the road, Golden State has lost three straight games. Minnesota defeated Golden State 117-110 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. Tipoff for Game 5 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and Steph Curry (hamstring) remains out for Golden State. The Timberwolves are favored by 11 points, and the over/under is 202.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Golden State is 46-45-3, while Minnesota is 45-45-1 against the spread this season.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-117 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Timberwolves vs. Warriors SGP on Wednesday:

Minnesota Timberwolves alternate spread -6.5 (-220)

With the model projecting the final margin to finish right around the spread, buying a few points creates a little more wiggle room in this parlay. Five of Minnesota's seven playoff wins have come by at least seven points, and the model projects that this alternate line hits with a couple points to spare.

Jimmy Butler Under 25.5 points (-105)

Butler has been leaned on more offensively with Curry sidelined. In this series, he's averaging 21 points, shooting 44% from the field, 35% from downtown and 72% from the free-throw line. Butler has failed to score more than 25 points in five of his last seven playoff games, including Games 1 and 2 at Target Center.

Anthony Edwards 4+ 3-Pointers (-145)

Edwards continues to be a consistent scorer on the floor. He's averaging a team-high 27 points per game in the playoffs. The 23-year-old is making 3.3 3-pointers on 9.1 3-point attempts (36.6%). In the regular season, he made the most 3-pointers (320) while also attempting the most (811). Over nine games this postseason, Edwards has made at least four 3-pointers five times. Look for him to come out with the green light at home with the chance to end the series.

