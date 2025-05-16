The series heads back to Madison Square Garden as the 3-seed New York Knicks host the 2-seed Boston Celtics in a Game 6 tilt in the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday. With their backs against the wall down 3-1, the Celtics blew out New York, 127-102, in Game 5. Jayson Tatum (Achilles) remains out for Boston. Tipoff for Game 6 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are favored by 2.5 points, and the over/under is 209 points in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Knicks are 47-45-1 against the spread, while Boston is 43-48-1.

Now, here are the model's top-three picks in the Celtics vs. Knicks SGP on Friday:

New York Knicks -2.5 (-110)

The Knicks have gone 7-4 against the spread in the 2025 NBA playoffs, while going 20-14 against the spread after a loss. New York will be in front of its home crowd with a shot to send a huge rival and the defending champions home. During the regular season, the Knicks were 27-14 at home. Two of the Knicks' three wins this series were by three or more points.

Jalen Brunson 30+ points (-130)

Brunson is the engine for the Knicks' offense due to his superb shot-making ability. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Brunson averages a team-high 29.4 points per game while knocking down 36.1% of his 3-pointers. He's scored more than 30 points in six of his last 11 outings. Three of those games have come at home this postseason, and with a chance to end the series, look for Brunson to come out aggressive.

Derrick White 5+ 3-pointers made (+115)

White is the perfect complement to what the Celtics run on offense. He thrives off ball and owns a quick trigger from beyond the arc. The 30-year-old makes 39.6% of his attempts from beyond the arc. White has made five-plus 3-pointers three times this series, including going 7-of-13 from 3-point land in Game 5. With Tatum sidelined, Boston will need more juice offensively, and White is up to the task.

