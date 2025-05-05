The first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs is officially in the books with eight teams moving on to the conference semifinal round. A pair of Game 1 matchups are on the Monday NBA schedule, one game from each conference. In the West, the Denver Nuggets will face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET in a battle between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, the top two MVP candidates in the league. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points and the over/under is 225.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Nuggets odds. Oklahoma City is 56-28, while Denver is 42-46 against the spread this season.

Denver Nuggets +9.5 (-110)

The Thunder are the better team here, make no mistake about it. That said, this Nuggets team still has championship pedigree, and their core has a significant postseason experience advantage over the Thunder. I have OKC projected to win this game by 4-6 points on Monday night.

Michael Porter Jr. 13+ points

This matchup is far more favorable for Porter than the Los Angeles Clippers were in the first round. If Porter gets hot, he could easily score 20+ points here. Look for the 26-year-old veteran to score at least 15 points in Game 1.

Jalen Williams 18+ points

Like Porter, I really like this matchup for Williams. The former Santa Clara standout averaged 23.3 points per game in Oklahoma City's first round series, and Denver doesn't have a player in its core rotation that matches up well with him. I fully expect Williams to score 20+ point sin Game 1.

Over 225.5 points

The last time these teams met in the regular season they combined to score 267 points. I don't expect an offensive output on that level, but I have a projected floor of 230 points for this game. Both sides can erupt on the offensive end, so I anticipate this being a high-scoring affair.

Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double

Jokic averaged a triple-double during the regular season. He followed that up by averaging 24.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game in Denver's seven-game first round series win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The sample size is there to suggest Jokic will continue to post triple-doubles at a historic rate.

