The Tuesday NBA playoff schedule features a two-game slate with the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET and the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Pacers lead their Eastern Conference semifinal series 3-1, and can advance to the conference finals with a win on Tuesday. The series between the Nuggets and Thunder is tied at 2-2, and will head back to Denver after Tuesday's Game 5 matchup.

In the latest NBA odds, the Cavs are favored by 7.5 points and the over/under is 230 points in their game with the Pacers, while the Thunder are 10-point favorites and the over/under is 221 points in their matchup with the Warriors. Before making any NBA picks or building any NBA parlay cards, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-117 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has broken down the NBA odds for Tuesday and just revealed its top picks and NBA player props. Combining the model's three picks into an NBA parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +526 (risk $100 to win $526). Now, here are its best bets for the NBA playoff schedule on Tuesday:

OKC Thunder -10 vs. Denver Nuggets

The Thunder battled to a 92-87 road win in Game 4, and return home for Game 5 as heavy favorites. OKC has a significant depth advantage over Denver, and the model is calling for a sizable win for the Thunder on Tuesday. The model is projecting a final score of 116-100 in Oklahoma City's favor, with the Thunder covering in 67% of computer simulations.

Pascal Siakam over 26.5 total Points + Assists + Rebounds

Siakam is coming off his best performance of the series in Game 4. The 31-year-old veteran went for 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the Pacers' 129-109 win. Siakam outperformed his total points + assists + rebounds market in seven of his last 10 games. The model is projecting Siakam to finish with 32.8 total points + assists + rebounds in Game 5.

Nikola Jokic under 50.5 total Points + Assists + Rebounds

Jokic has shown signs of fatigue in this series, and the Thunder have done an outstanding job of containing the three-time MVP and limiting his success on the offensive end of the floor. Jokic has gone over this number in only one of four games against the Thunder thus far. The model is projecting Jokic to finish with 45.3 total points + assists + rebounds in Game 5.

