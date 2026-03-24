Tuesday's NBA schedule features four games, perfect for claiming the best sportsbook promo codes. The Pelicans face the Knicks in one of the first games on the NBA schedule, as multiple superstars take the court. New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is averaging 31.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. Jalen Brunson has gone over his points projection in three of his last five games as a home favorite, with an average of 29.2 points per game. SportsLine's proven computer model has him reaching that mark again on Tuesday.

The model is also backing Kings guard DeMar DeRozan to have more than 20 points and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell to surpass his 25-point mark. You can get up-to-date NBA odds at the best betting apps.

Best NBA player props on Tuesday:



Jalen Brunson, Knicks, 26+ points

DeMar DeRozan, Kings, 18 points+ points

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers, 27+ points

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, 26 points or more

Jalen Brunson, the Knicks superstar, is averaging 26.3 points per game and 3.4 assists. Brunson has gone over 23 points in six of his last seven games. New users can claim a special offer by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook. Visit our DraftKings promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

DeMar DeRozan, Kings, 18 or more points

DeMar DeRozan could be in for a big night. He averages 18.4 points and 2.4 rebounds and will be expected to carry the scoring load tonight. The Kings are expected to be without Russell Westbrook, Nique Clifford, and Precious Achiuwa. DeRozan has gone over his points market in 15 of his last 25 games against teams with a winning record with an average of 19.6 points per game. New users can claim a special offer by signing up for BetMGM Sportsbook. Visit our BetMGM bonus code review right now to see their latest offer and get started.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers, 27 or more points

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28 points per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell has gone over his points market in nine of his last 10 games at home against opponents boasting both a winning record and middle-third defense, maintaining an average of 35.9 points per game. New users can claim a special offer by signing up for BetMGM Sportsbook. Visit our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review right now to see their latest offer and get started.