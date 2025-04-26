The 2025 NHL playoffs continue on Saturday with a four game slate. One of the top matchups of the day is Game 4 between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference playoff bracket at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Stars hold a 2-1 lead after winning Game 2 and Game 3. The Stars and Avalanche are considered to be among the top Stanley Cup contenders in the NHL. Game 4 will be played at Ball Arena in Denver.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Avalanche vs. Stars odds and just revealed his top picks and NHL player props. Combining his six picks into an NHL Same Game Parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +2100 (risk $100 to win $2100). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's six picks in his Stars vs. Avalanche SGP on Saturday:

Colorado Avalanche money line (-180)

Expect to see an inspired effort from the Avalanche, who will be looking to avoid falling into a 3-1 series deficit. The Avs looked like the best team in the NHL in their Game 1 win, but have underachieved and let two games slip away since. This group of Colorado players and coaches are starting to feel the heat to make a deep run, and I expect them to have a strong showing in Game 4 on Saturday.

Dallas Stars Under 2.5 goals

The Stars hold a 2-1 series lead, but have only scored seven goals in those three games. Mackenzie Blackwood has been outstanding for Colorado, and this is almost a must-win game for the Avs. Look for another strong performance from the Avalanche in the defensive zone in Game 4.

Nathan MacKinnon anytime goal scorer

MacKinnon is absolutely electric with the puck, and he's already scored three goals in this series. The reigning Hart Trophy winner had another outstanding regular season, and it widely considered to be the best player in the world right now. The Avs are desperately looking for a win, so I expect MacKinnon to be aggressively trying to score from the start.

Mikko Rantanen 1+ points

Rantanen has one point in this first round series thus far, and I expect him to get on the score sheet again in Game 4. Rantanen is having plenty of success getting shots on goal, and its only a matter of time before he buries one. Rantanen had 32 goals and 56 assists during the regular season.

Cale Makar 2+ shots on goal

Makar is the best defenseman in the NHL today, and his two-way ability is among the best of all-time. Makar is lethal from the blue line, and is an offensive force on power plays. With Colorado in desperate need of a win, I expect Makar to be even more aggressive on Saturday night.

Mikko Rantanen 3+ shots on goal

Rantanen is still looking for his first goal of this series against his former team, but the 28-year-old has had plenty of opportunities. Through three games Rantanen has racked up 11 shots on goal. I expect that trend to continue in Game 4 on Saturday.

