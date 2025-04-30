The push towards the second round of the 2025 NHL playoffs continues on Wednesday, April 30 with a three-game slate. One of the top NHL matchups of the day is Game 5 between the Florida Panthers (-105) and Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers are defending Stanley Cup champions and hold a 3-1 lead in the series. Florida beat Tampa Bay, 4-2, in Game 4, and Game 5 will be played on the Lightning's home ice at Amalie Arena.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Panthers vs. Lightning odds and just revealed his top picks and NHL player props. Combining his five picks into an NHL Same Game Parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +1100 (risk $100 to win $1100). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's five picks in his Lightning vs. Panthers SGP on Wednesday:

Florida Panthers moneyline (-105)

The Panthers lead this series 3-1, and aside from their 5-1 loss in Game 3, have been the unquestioned better team here. Tampa Bay has home ice here and is facing elimination, so that counts for something. Florida was my pick to win the Eastern Conference when the playoffs began, and in the end, I expect the Panthers to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday night.

Brayden Point anytime goal scorer

This is a game where I expect goals to be hard to come by. Point has played well in the series and has been effective getting pucks on the net, with 10 registered shots on goal thus far. Point has two goals through four games, and I like his chances at getting his third goal in Game 5.

Panthers-Lightning Under 7.5 goals

Both of these teams excel in the defensive zone, while being efficient, not necessarily explosive in the offensive zone. Both goalies also have sub-3.0 goals against averages for the playoffs entering Game 5. Only one game in this series has gone over 7.5 goals (Game 1), and I don't see that changing on Wednesday night.

Brayden Point 2+ shots on goal

For Tampa Bay to have any hope at extending this series, Point will have to be a difference maker. He is averaging 2.5 shots on goal per game for the series, and I expect him to hit this number early in Game 5. This is one of my safest picks of this SGP.

Sam Bennett 2+ shots on goal

The Panthers are deep and talented, and Bennett plays mostly on the second line with Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues. Bennett has registered 11 shots on goal in the series, and I expect him to easily hit this number again in Game 5.

TOTAL PAYOUT: +1100 at BetMGM Sportsbook

