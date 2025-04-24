The 2025 NHL Playoffs continue on Thursday with four games on the slate. One of the top matchups of the day is Game 3 between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference playoff bracket at 9 p.m. ET. The Golden Knights won Game 1 by a score of 4-2, but the Wild bounced back with a dominant 5-2 win in Game 2 to even the series. Vegas finished atop the Pacific division standings during the regular season, while Minnesota qualified for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs as a Wild Card. The Golden Knights won all three meetings between the teams during the regular season.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Golden Knights vs. Wild odds and just revealed his top picks and NHL player props. Combining his six picks into an NHL Same Game Parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +2000 (risk $100 to win $2000). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's six picks in his Wild vs. Golden Knights SGP on Thursday:

NHL same game parlay picks for Vegas vs. Minnesota on Thursday, April 24

Vegas Golden Knights moneyline

The Wild looked like a completely different team in Game 2. I expect Vegas to respond with a much better bounce-back performance in Game 3 on Thursday. The Golden Knights were 3-0 against the Wild during the regular season, and Vegas widely considered to be one of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the Western Conference.

Tomas Hertl anytime goal scorer

Hertl was Vegas' second-leading goal scorer during the regular season, scoring 32 goals in 73 games. The 31-year-old has kept it going during the playoffs, with two goals in two games thus far. I expect him to score his third goal of this series on Thursday night.

Jack Eichel 2+ shots on goal

Eichel has had plenty of success generating shots and scoring against Minnesota this season. In two regular season games against the Wild, Eichel scored three goals on seven total shots on goal. He has two shots on goal through two games in this series thus far, and I expect that number to at least double by the end of Game 3.

Kirill Kaprizov 3+ shots on goal

Kaprizov appears to be completely healthy after a missing 28 regular season games due to a lower body injury. The 27-year-old Russian was widely considered to be a Hart Trophy contender before the injury. Through two games in this series, Kaprizov has racked up five points (two goals, three assists), and has tallied five shots on goal. I expect Kaprizov to come out firing in Game 3.

Minnesota Wild (+2.5)

I expect Vegas to win outright here, but I also expect this to be a very close and hard fought game. This puck line provides a little cushion in the event that the Golden Knights are in position to add an empty net goal at the end of the game. In the end, I expect a 3-2 type of game here in the Golden Knights' favor.

