The first round of the 2025 NHL playoffs is officially in the books with eight teams moving on to the second round. The Thursday NHL playoff schedule features two games -- one in the Eastern Conference and one in the Western Conference. In the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers hit the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of their best of seven series. The Oilers won Game 1 by a score of 4-2 after getting two points apiece from star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Game 2 is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Vegas is the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Golden Knights vs. Oilers odds, while the over/under is 6.5 goals.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Vegas vs. Edmonton odds and just revealed his top picks and NHL player props. Combining his four picks into an NHL Same Game Parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +800 (risk $100 to win $800). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's four picks in his Edmonton vs. Vegas Game 2 SGP on Thursday:

Oilers-Golden Knights over 6.5 goals

These teams combined for six goals in Game 1, with none of those coming in an empty net situation. I expect more scoring in Game 2 on Thursday night, and given the sense of urgency to win here, I anticipate whichever team is trailing being aggressive at the end of game when it comes to pulling their goalies. I expect this to be a 4-3 or 5-3 type of game in the end.

Connor McDavid anytime goal scorer

McDavid is healthy and starting to resemble the player who had one of the best postseason runs in NHL history a year ago. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner only has two goals this postseason, but has contributed 11 assists. This is a spot where I like McDavid to get his first goal of this series.

Jack Eichel 3+ shots on goal

Eichel is averaging exactly three shots on goal per game during the postseason. In Game 1 he tallied two shots on goal, but with Vegas desperately needing a win at home in Game 2, I expect that number to increase on Thursday night. Look for Eichel to hit this number early in Game 2.

Connor McDavid 4+ shots on goal

This prop bet by itself pays +140 at DraftKings Sportsbook, implying that it is a slight longshot to actually hit. That said, McDavid is averaging just under four shots on goal per game during the postseason, and he tallied four in Game 1 against Vegas. I expect another high volume shot night for McDavid on Thursday.

Want more NHL picks for today?

You've seen some of Kaylor's NHL playoff best bets for Thursday. Now, get spread, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top NHL picks from expert Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 139-67-8 roll on his last 206 NHL picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up more than 36 units. You can also check out Vegas vs. Edmonton picks from 10,000 simulations.