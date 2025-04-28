The 2025 NHL playoffs schedule feature a two-game slate on Monday, April 28. One of the top first round series matchups in the league is the Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche. The bitter Central Division rivals will meet on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Game 5 of their series. The series is now tied 2-2 after the Avs won Game 4 by a score of 4-0. Colorado is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the moneyline in the latest Avalanche vs. Stars odds for Game 5. The Stars and Avalanche are widely considered to be among the top Stanley Cup contenders in the NHL. Game 5 will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Avalanche vs. Stars odds and just revealed his top picks and NHL player props. Combining his seven picks into an NHL Same Game Parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +3000 (risk $100 to win $3000). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's seven picks in his Stars vs. Avalanche Game 5 SGP on Monday:

Colorado Avalanche money line (-135)

Game 4 gave us a glimpse of what this Avalanche team is capable of. While I don't see a repeat of their dominant Game 4 performance, I do expect the Avs to come away with a Game 4 win. Nathan MacKinnon has been the best player on the ice in this series, and Gabriel Landeskog has exceeded expectations in his first game action since the 2022 postseason. Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen are both unlikely to play in Game 5 for Dallas.

Dallas Stars Under 3.5 goals

The series is tied at 2-2, but the Stars have only scored seven goals in those four games. Mackenzie Blackwood has been outstanding for Colorado, and the Avs looked dominant in Game 4. Look for another strong performance from the Avalanche in the defensive zone in Game 5.

Valeri Nichushkin anytime goal scorer

Nichushkin has one goal on nine shots through four games in this series, and I like his chances at lighting the lamp in Game 5. The 30-year-old Russian is physical in front of the net, and has a knack for scoring on rebounds. He remains one of the key pieces for the Avs going forward.

Cale Makar 1+ points

Makar is the best overall defenseman in the NHL, and also the best defenseman in the league when it comes to contributing in the offensive zone. Makar finished the regular season with 92 points, which led all defensemen and ranked ninth in the NHL overall. The likely Norris Trophy winner is a force on power plays, and I expect him to generate plenty of scoring opportunities in Game 5.

Cale Makar 2+ shots on goal

Makar is the best defenseman in the NHL today, and his two-way ability is among the best of all-time. Makar is lethal from the blue line, and is an offensive force on power plays. He should have no issues getting two shots on goal in Game 5.

Mikko Rantanen 3+ shots on goal

Simply put: Rantanen didn't play well against his former team in Game 4. I expect the All-Star winger to be looking to make a much bigger impact in Game 5. Rantanen is one of the premier snipers in the NHL today. If Dallas is going to have any chance at taking a 3-2 series lead, they will need Rantanen to get pucks on net.

Jake Oettinger over 27.5 saves

Oettinger got pulled heading into the third period in Game 4, but I don't see that happening in Game 5. Oettinger saved 31 of the 34 shots he face in Game 4, and has played fairly well in the series thus far. I expect another barrage of shots from the Avs, so the opportunities should be there for Oettinger to finish north of 30 saves again in Game 5.

