The first round of the 2025 NHL playoffs is winding down with six series already decided and only two spots left open in the second round of the playoff bracket. Another series could come to an end on Friday night when the Winnipeg Jets take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 6. The Jets lead the series 3-2, but Game 6 will be played at 8 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The home team has won all five games in this series thus far. St. Louis is the -121 favorite (risk $121 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Blue vs. Jets odds, while the over/under is 5.5.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Jets vs. Blues odds and just revealed his top picks and NHL player props. Combining his seven picks into an NHL Same Game Parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +2000 (risk $100 to win $2000). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's five picks in his Blues vs. Jets Game 6 SGP on Friday:

Winnipeg Jets money line (+102)

The home team has won all five games in this series thus far, but I am backing the Jets to buck that trend in Game 6. For me, this comes down to Winnipeg having the best goalie in the business in Connor Hellebuyck. The likely Vezina winner and potential Hart Trophy winner has had some lapses during this series, but with the series on the line, I expect him to close the door on the Blues. Winnipeg will be without Mark Scheifele, but I don't expect it to matter.

St. Louis Blues Under 2.5 goals

As previously mentioned, I expect the Jets' brightest star (Hellebuyck) to shine in this game. History would suggest the Blues will have some offensive success at home -- they scored a combined 12 goals in Game 3 and Game 4. Nonetheless, I expect a high-end performance from the Jets in the defensive zone.

Winnipeg Jets Over 3.5 goals

The Jets will be without Scheifele, but they still should be able to score. This prop is coming in at plus-money, so there is some added value. It may take an empty net goal, but I like this bet to hit in Game 6.

Colton Parayko 3+ shots on goal

Parayko has amassed 12 shots in five games, putting his per game average for the series slightly below this number. I expect a strong performance from Hellebuyck, which should create more shot opportunities for the Blues. This prop pays even money, resulting in a nice value add to this SGP.

Kyle Conner 3+ shots on goal

Without Scheifele on the ice, several players on the Jets should see an increase in opportunities in the offensive zone. I expect Conner to be one of the main benefactors. This prop also pays plus-money, which is adds a significant boost to this Game 6 SGP.

