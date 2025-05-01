The 2025 NHL playoffs schedule features a four-game slate on Thursday. One of the top first-round series matchups in the league is Stars vs. Avalanche in a bitter Central Division rivalry. Game 6 is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 p.m. ET. Dallas holds a 3-2 series lead after winning Game 5, 6-2. Colorado is a -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Avalanche vs. Stars odds for Game 6. The Stars and Avalanche are widely considered to be among the top 2025 Stanley Cup contenders in the NHL. Game 6 will be played at Ball Arena in Denver.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Avalanche vs. Stars odds and just revealed his top picks and NHL player props. Combining his seven picks into an NHL Same Game Parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +2982 (risk $100 to win $2982). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's seven picks in his Stars vs. Avalanche Game 6 SGP on Thursday:

Colorado Avalanche money line (-185)

The Avalanche have outplayed the Stars in four of the five games in the series thus far, yet still find themselves on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6. The harsh truth of the situation here is that Colorado head coach may be coaching for his job in this game. I expect the Avs to come out inspired and force a Game 7.

Dallas Stars Under 3.5 goals

Dallas had its best offensive performance of the series in Game 5, scoring six goals. I expect Colorado to tighten up in the defensive zone and play a more physical brand of hockey in Game 6. Look for the Stars to have a much more difficult time scoring on Thursday night.

Colorado Avalanche Over 3.5 goals

The Avs are right up there with the Edmonton Oilers when it comes to their ability to erupt in the offensive zone. I expect Colorado to come out firing in this game. Look for the Avalanche to have won of their better offensive performances of the series in Game 6.

Logan O'Conner anytime goal scorer

O'Conner has quietly had an outstanding series for Colorado. The 28-year-old winger has scored five points -- two goals and three assists. I expect the Avalanche to take more chances and look to generate scoring opportunities early. O'Conner could be one of the main benefactors if that proves to be the case.

Cale Makar 1+ points

Makar is the best overall defenseman in the NHL, and also the best defenseman in the league when it comes to contributing in the offensive zone. Makar finished the regular season with 92 points, which led all defensemen and ranked ninth in the NHL overall. The likely Norris Trophy winner is a force on power plays, and I expect him to generate plenty of scoring opportunities in Game 6.

Cale Makar 2+ shots on goal

Makar is the best defenseman in the NHL today, and his two-way ability is among the best of all-time. Makar is lethal from the blue line, and is an offensive force on power plays. He should have no issues getting two shots on goal in Game 6.

Nathan MacKinnon 3+ shots on goal

MacKinnon has been getting shots off at an extremely high rate in this series. The reigning Hart Trophy winner has recorded 31 shots on goal in five games. There is no reason to believe that won't continue on Thursday night.

