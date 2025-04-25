The 2025 NHL Playoffs continue on Friday with three games. One of the top matchups of the day is Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference playoff bracket at 10 p.m. ET. This is the fourth consecutive season the Kings and Oilers have met in the first round of the NHL Playoffs, with Edmonton winning all three matchups. The Kings hold a 2-0 series lead as the series heads to Edmonton for Game 3 on Friday.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Oilers vs. Kings odds and just revealed his top picks and NHL player props. Combining his six picks into an NHL Same Game Parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +1100 (risk $100 to win $1100). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's six picks in his Kings vs. Oilers SGP on Friday:

Edmonton Oilers moneyline

The Oilers are down 0-2 in this series and are desperate for a win as they return home to Rogers Place. The Kings have been outstanding at home this season, but are below .500 in road games. I am backing Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Oilers to get a win in Game 3.

Oilers-Kings over 5.5 goals

The Kings went over this number by themselves in Game 1 and Game 2, and these teams are averaging 9.5 goals per game in the series. Edmonton is expected to make a change in net with Calvin Pickard likely getting the nod over Stuart Skinner for Game 3. Both teams are electric in the offensive zone, and I expect to see plenty of scoring on Friday night.

Adrian Kempe anytime goal scorer

Kempe has played like a Conn Smythe Trophy contender through two games, racking up seven points -- three goals and four assists -- on 11 shots on goal. Edmonton has had issues in the defensive zone, which I don't expect to be addressed overnight. Look for Kempe continue his run of dominant play and put a puck in the net in Game 3.

Connor McDavid 3+ shots on goal

McDavid is widely considered to be the best player in the world when he's healthy, and he put together one of the best postseasons in NHL history last year. With the Oilers in a 0-2 hole, I expect McDavid to come out firing and turn in an inspired performance in Game 3. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner should hit this number with ease on Friday.

Leon Draisaitl 3+ shots on goal

Draisaitl was the Hart Trophy front-runner for a large portion of the season, and like McDavid, I expect the 29-year-old German to come out and be extra aggressive in trying to score on Friday. Draisaitl has three points (two goals, one assist) in the series thus far, and he is averaging three shots on goal per game. Look for Draisaitl to hit this number early in Game 3.

