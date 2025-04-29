The 2025 NHL playoffs continue on Tuesday, April 29 with a four-game slate. One of the top NHL matchups of the day is Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference playoff bracket at 10 p.m. ET. This is the fourth consecutive season the Kings and Oilers have met in the first round of the NHL playoffs, with Edmonton winning all three matchups. The Kings jumped out to a 2-0 series lead, but the Oilers won Game 3 and Game 4 to even the series at 2-2. Game 5 will be played at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the Oilers vs. Kings odds and just revealed his top picks and NHL player props. Combining his five picks into an NHL Same Game Parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +4000 (risk $100 to win $4000). Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Now, here are the Kaylor's five picks in his Kings vs. Oilers SGP on Tuesday:

Connor McDavid first goal scorer

This is obviously the longshot leg of this parlay, but the value is too great to pass up on. McDavid is right up there with Nathan MacKinnon when it comes to speed and electric scoring ability. The Kings have an edge over the Oilers in net, so that could be a factor here. But in the end, I like the value this bet adds to this SGP.

Oilers-Kings over 6.5 goals

Through four games in this series, these teams are combining to average 9.3 goals per game. Game 4 on Sunday felt like a defensive battle with 'only' seven goals scored. I expect this trend to continue in Game 5. I expect this to be a 5-3 type of game on Tuesday night.

Adrian Kempe 2+ shots on goal

Kempe has had an outstanding series thus far with four goals and five assists in four games. He has registered 18 shots on goal, and Edmonton hasn't really had an answer for the 28-year-old winger. I fully expect Kempe to hit this number early in Game 5.

Connor McDavid 3+ shots on goal

McDavid is widely considered to be the best player in the world when he's healthy, and he put together one of the best postseasons in NHL history last year. With the Oilers having some issues in the defensive zone, I expect McDavid to come out firing and turn in an inspired performance in Game 5. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner should hit this number with ease on Tuesday.

Leon Draisaitl 3+ shots on goal

Draisaitl was the Hart Trophy front-runner for a large portion of the season, and like McDavid, I expect the 29-year-old German to come out and be extra aggressive in trying to score on Tuesday. Draisaitl has nine points (three goals, six assists) in the series thus far, and he is averaging just over three shots on goal per game. Look for Draisaitl to hit this number early in Game 5.

