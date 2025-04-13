Spring is a whirlwind for sports fans and bettors, with the NBA and NHL hurtling towards their postseasons just as the MLB season is starting to heat up. On Sunday, we'll see action in all three sports as well as a major champion being crowned in golf. Whether you're crafting a multi-sport parlay, or just making straight picks across the NBA, MLB and NHL to give yourself a vested interest throughout the Sunday sports calendar, having a little bit of guidance while making your betting picks can enhance your experience.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times and compares its simulations against available odds, which allows SportsLine members to have an edge. It's on a 155-115 roll on NBA picks dating back to last season and also entered the week on a 34-19 roll on top-rated run-line MLB betting picks. Meanwhile, the model is also on a 28-13 roll on its top-rated puck-line picks dating back to last season in the NHL.

If you want to place some bets for today's action in the MLB, NHL and NBA on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's best bets for Sunday's baseball, basketball and hockey slates.

Utah Jazz at Minnestoa Timberwolves | 4/13 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Jazz +23.5 (-110)

Utah has the worst record in the Western Conference and has nine players listed on the NBA injury report entering Sunday, but this number is too big to ignore. The Jazz have actually covered the spread in two of their last three games, and this is the largest spread they've faced all season. The model is predicting a 121-107 win for the Timberwolves, with Utah covering in well over 60% of simulations. This number is +23 at most books, but you can find it at +23.5 at BetMGM.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers | 4/13 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Cubs money line (+220)

These two teams split the first two games of this series, but the Cubs should be riding high coming off a 16-0 thumping of the defending world champions on Saturday. Carson Kelly hit two home runs in the victory and Michael Busch went 4-for-6 with a home run and three RBI. Meanwhile, the Dodgers only managed six hits and didn't draw a walk in the shutout loss. For Sunday, the projected final score is Dodgers 4.9, Cubs 4.5. However, the Cubs win in 42% of the model's simulations, creating plenty of value with FanDuel Sportsbook offering +220 odds on the road team.

Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets | 4/13 | 7 p.m. ET

Model pick: Jets money line (-113)

Winnipeg has already locked up the Central Division and will be the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference, so the general thinking here might be that the Jets don't have much to play for. However, this is still a rivalry matchup between two Canadian franchises and Winnipeg has been far and away the better team all season. Edmonton hosted Winnipeg twice earlier in the season and lost both times. Now, the Jets are only slight money line favorites at home, with FanDuel offering the best odds at -113. However, the model gives a big edge to the home side, predicting Winnipeg wins in 60% of simulations.

