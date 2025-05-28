The Indiana Pacers have opened up a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals and will have a chance to close out the series on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Tyrese Haliburton posted a triple-double with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in Indiana's Game 4 victory and is now averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game for the series. Underdog Fantasy NBA pick'em games allow you to build NBA parlays where the payout is multiplied with each leg you add. The latest NBA props from Underdog Fantasy list Haliburton's lines at 22.5 points, 9.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds, and our model likes him to sail over his assists on Thursday. Which NBA player props should you target on Underdog Fantasy for Knicks vs. Pacers in Game 5 and how can you use this Underdog Fantasy bonus code to earn up to $1,000 in bonus credits?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. One of the Data Scientists behind the model, Stephen Oh (@StephenOhCBS), analyzed the sim results and broke down the supporting evidence to reveal which player props have the best value for Knicks vs. Pacers, Game 5. The NBA prop odds from Underdog Fantasy could change, so act now for maximum value and be sure to check out the latest Underdog Fantasy bonus to earn up to $1,000 in bonus credits. You can find more analysis from Oh and other SportsLine data analysts on their Inside The Lines blog.

Best Knicks vs. Pacers Game 5 NBA props on Underdog Fantasy:



Tyrese Haliburton Over 9.5 assists (0.88x)

Jalen Brunson Under 2.5 3-pointers made (0.91x)

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 12.5 combined rebounds + assists (0.91x)

Haliburton has been the ultimate thorn in New York's side the last two postseasons, playing a central role in Indiana coming back from down 3-2 to eliminate the Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs and now leading the Pacers out to a 3-1 series lead. Since being traded to the Pacers in 2022, Haliburton has averaged 10.1 assists per game during the regular season and he's averaging 9.8 assists per game this postseason. So this line looks historically appropriate, but he's very clearly elevated his game against the Knicks and his supporting cast has stepped up too.

He's dished out 11 assists or more in three of the four games this series and had 15 assists on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. The model is predicting that he finishes with 10.9 assists per game on average across it's 10,000 simulations of Thursday's action.

Jalen Brunson Under 2.5 3-pointers made (0.91x)

Brunson is averaging 33.3 points per game this series while shooting 48.3% from the floor, but he's had a tougher time from beyond the arc. He's only shooting 31.0% from the 3-point line after shooting 38.3% during the regular season and 39.9% over three seasons in New York. The Knicks shot 22-for-66 from deep in the first two games of the series at Madison Square Garden and Indiana ranked ninth in the NBA in 3-point defense (35.5%) during the regular season. The model predicts that Brunson hits 2.2 triples on average.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 12.5 combined rebounds + assists (0.91x)



Towns cleared this number on rebounds alone during the regular season, averaging 12.8 boards per game. He also dished out 3.1 assists per game in his first season with the Knicks but has averaged only 11.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. However, he did manage 16 combined rebounds and assists in Game 3 and then had 15 in Game 4, so he's trending in the right direction.

The one clear advantage that the Knicks have had in this series has been on the glass and Towns has been central to New York's dominance in that category. The model is predicting that Towns 11.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in Game 5, so it has him comfortably eclipsing his high-low of 12.5 on Underdog Fantasy.

