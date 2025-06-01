The 2025 WNBA season has already produced memorable moments, like Caitlin Clark's season-opening triple-double and Kelsey Plum's 37-point scoring burst in her first game with the Los Angeles Sparks. On Sunday, Plum and the Sparks will be in action against against the Phoenix Mercury. The Sparks are 4-point favorites at home in the latest WNBA odds and the over/under for this Western Conference matchup is 161.5, and our expert likes L.A. to win outright on Sunday.

Best WNBA parlay picks on Sunday, June 1:

Aces ML (-124)

Sparks ML (-150)

Lynx/Valkyries Under 162 (-110)

Parlay: +474 (odds subject to change)

After winning back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023, the Aces were bounced in the semifinals of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs and now head coach Becky Hammon is trying to get a new roster to gel after Kelsey Plum was traded this offseason. Luckily, Hammon still has A'ja Wilson to lean on and Jackie Young is taking on an even more prominent role offensively after Plum was shipped out.

"Las Vegas went 5-1 against Seattle last season, including a best of three sweep in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs. But the Storm trounced the Aces by 20 at home last Sunday as a 5-point home underdog. Since then, Vegas bounced back with a big win and Seattle has lost two straight. The Aces still have three-time MVP A'ja Wilson and should avenge last week's loss once again on the road," Cohen told SportsLine.

Sparks ML (-150)

The three-time WNBA champions haven't had a winning record the last four seasons and they're off to a disappointing 2-5 start after acquiring Plum this offseason. However, they played Phoenix tough in an 89-86 loss on the road on May 21 and now the Mercury will be dealing with a key injury.

"Phoenix beat LA by three on May 21st at home, but Los Angeles is favored this time around. Sparks star Kelsey Plum looks to top her 25-point performance from the last time they met. The Mercury's second leading scorer, Alyssa Thomas is out, which is why Los Angeles (2-5) is the favorite. Let's trust the oddsmakers and go with the home team who has the best player on the floor to win this Sunday matchup," Cohen said.

Lynx vs. Valkyries Under 162 (-110)

The new Golden State franchise debuted to incredible fanfare last month and even won two of its first three games, but the Valkyries have lost two in a row since then and have struggled offensively without an established scorer. Nobody on the roster averages more than 13.8 points per game and the team is shooting 36.8% from the floor and 27.7% from the 3-point line collectively. Meanwhile, the average total of Minnesota's last three games has been 150 points.

The expansion Valkyries are the lowest scoring team in the WNBA thus far at 73.8 points per game, while the 6-0 Lynx are holding teams to 76.3 PPG (third-fewest)," Cohen noted. "Expect Minnesota to stifle Golden State and hold the Bay Area's new team to under 70 points. I don't see Minnesota scoring much above their season average of 84.2 PPG, leaving us a little extra wiggle room to hit the under."

