Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever began their 2025 WNBA season on Saturday with a win over the Chicago Sky and they'll be back in action on Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream. Clark had a 20-10-10 triple-double in the season-opener after winning WNBA Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and leading her team to the WNBA playoffs. Meanwhile, Atlanta went 15-25 last season and lost to the Washington Mystics to open its season.

Best WNBA same-game parlay picks for Dream vs. Fever on Tuesday, May 20:

Indiana Fever ML (-350)

Caitlin Clark 20+ Points (-150)

Aliyah Boston Double-Double (+135)

Parlay these three picks for a +353 payout

Boost to +441 with a 25% WNBA SGP boost on FanDuel

Indiana Fever ML (-350)

Indiana lost eight of its first nine games last season, but hit its stride in the middle of the season and wound up making the postseason with a 20-20 record. Four of those victories came against the Dream and they shot nearly 50% from the floor and over 40% from the 3-point line in those contests.

"I was very impressed by the Fever's 35 point win over Chicago on Saturday. I know the Sky aren't all that great, but Indiana is a championship darkhorse for a reason with two top players. Since these two historically play close games, I'll play the ML just to be safe," Cohen told SportsLine.

Caitlin Clark 20+ Points (-150)

Clark began her 2025 campaign with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to register the third triple-double of her young career against the Sky on Saturday. Last year, she averaged 19.2 points per game while shooting 41.7% from the floor and 34.4% from the 3-point line, which were both well short of her career numbers at Iowa. Expect to see her look a little more comfortable offensively in her second season.

"Clark averaged 17 points against the Dream last year in four games, not to mention she posted 13 points in 23 minutes against them this preseason. I could see her going off for 25+ tonight if and when the game is close. The superstar has scored 20+ points in 10 of her last 15 regular season games post-Olympic break dating back to last season," Cohen said.

Aliyah Boston Double-Double (+135)

Boston was the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year in 2022 (Clark won the award in 2023 and 2024) and is proving herself as an elite talent after winning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 and making the WNBA all-star team in each of her first two seasons. She piled up 13 double-doubles last season, including dominant performances in all four of her matchups with the Dream

"Last year she averaged nearly 15 points and 9 rebounds per game and opened 2025 with a 19-13 effort vs. Chicago," Cohen noted. "Last year, Boston dominated Atlanta, with double-doubles in all four games."

