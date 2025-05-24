2025 French Open betting promos and bonus codes are still available at top sportsbooks this weekend for third and fourth-round action in both the men's and women's singles competitions. Tennis fans can take advantage of the latest offers on sports betting sites and apps before and during French Open matches.

Here's a look at the best tennis betting sites, sportsbook promo codes for new users and tennis betting promos for existing users for all of the action at Roland Garros.

Best French Open betting promos and tennis bonus offers

Here's a look at the sportsbook promo codes currently offered to new users by the top sports betting apps.

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Offer Promo Code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly CBSBET365 BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 wagers CBSDYW

FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 are running "bet and get" promotions. FanDuel and DraftKings are both requiring a user's first wager to win to get bonus bets, with FanDuel offering $200 while DraftKings is offering $300 in the form of 12 $25 bet tokens. bet365 is giving away just $150 in bonus bets, but doesn't require the user's first wager to win. Caesars is offering 10 100% profit boosts to potentially double your winnings after a first bet of at least $1. For those who want to get into tennis betting without making a big investment, these offers might be appealing.

BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook are offering more in bonus bets but require a larger investment from users. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but the user's first wager must be at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics allows users to make a qualifying wager of up to $100 for 10 consecutive days under its promotion, and users can get $1,000 in bonus bets if they lose all those wagers. If you have a greater appetite for risk and don't mind investing more money up front, these promotions could be more appropriate.

French Open betting promos for existing sportsbook users

Go to the promotions tab or section of each sportsbook app below to find these French Open betting promos.

DraftKings No Sweat SGP Bet : Get a No Sweat Bet for French Open same game parlays or SGPx bets. If your bet loses, get bonus bets back up to the specified amount in the promos tab of the app.

: Get a No Sweat Bet for French Open same game parlays or SGPx bets. If your bet loses, get bonus bets back up to the specified amount in the promos tab of the app. FanDuel French Open profit boosts : Get a 30% parlay profit boost and 50% profit boost on Live, in-match SGPs.

: Get a 30% parlay profit boost and 50% profit boost on Live, in-match SGPs. BetMGM French Open Odds Boost Token : Check the promotions tab for the percentage boost and minimum bet requirements

: Check the promotions tab for the percentage boost and minimum bet requirements Caesars 30% French Open SGP Boost : Opt in to claim a 30% French Open SGP profit boost token in your bet slip to use on any French Open matches

: Opt in to claim a 30% French Open SGP profit boost token in your bet slip to use on any French Open matches bet365 30% French Open SGP Boost: To use this boost, bets must have 3+ legs and combined odds of +100 or longer.

Tennis betting odds for 2025 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz, who won the 2024 French Open on the men's side, is the +105 favorite at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $105) to repeat as champion in 2025. Iga Swiatek, the reigning champion on the women's side, is priced at +320 to win in 2025. She's only behind No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka (+275), who has come on strong over the last few years with back-to-back Australian Open wins in 2023 and 2024 and a U.S. Open victory in 2024.

Though Alcaraz and Swiatek enter as the defending champions, neither is the top seed in this tournament. Jannik Sinner, who lost in the semifinals to Alcaraz in 2024, is the No. 1 seed on the men's side. Sinner won the 2025 Australian Open for back-to-back championships in that tournament. He also won the 2024 U.S. Open and is priced at +175 to win the event. Alexander Zverev, who lost to Alcaraz in the 2024 final, is +1200 to capture the 2025 crown. Novak Djokovic, who withdrew in last year's quarterfinals, is +1500, and Casper Rudd is +2500 to round out the top five on the men's side. One potential longshot worth considering is Daniil Medvedev (+5000), who lost in last year's Round of 16 to Alex de Minaur. Medvedev won the 2021 U.S. Open and has appeared in four Grand Slam finals, including the 2024 Australian Open, where he lost to Sinner.

Swiatek is going for her fourth consecutive win at Roland Garros, but is the No. 5 seed in this bracket. Sabalenka, who is the top seed on the women's side, lost in the quarterfinals a year ago. American Coco Gauff (+700) is hoping to make up for her loss in straight sets to Swiatek in last year's semifinals. She also lost in straight sets in the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals. Mirra Andreeva (+700) and Jasmine Paolini (+1600) round out the five top favorites. Paolini was the runner-up to Swiatek in 2024. Two potential longshots of interest will be 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys (+5000) and No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula (+6000). After years of consistently making the late knockout rounds, Keys finally broke through in Australia this winter. Pegula has a similar story, though she could be on an upward trajectory after making the U.S. Open final last year.

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously and offer plenty of resources for bettors who need assistance, including setting deposit limits, betting activity alerts, timeouts and self-exclusion. If users need further assistance, they can contact national helplines through each sportsbook.