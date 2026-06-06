French Open odds: Picks, best bets for men's singles final between Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli

The 2026 French Open was chalk full of upsets and surprises, and that continued Friday with Matteo Arnaldi pulling out of his semifinal match, giving Flavio Cobolli a trip to the final against Alexander Zverev. Both Cobolli and Zverev are looking for their first Grand Slam title.

Zverev was the No. 2 player in the men's field entering the tournament while Cobolli was 10th. Zverev is the third-ranked men's player in the world behind Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who have won every Grand Slam title since the start of 2024. With Sinner getting upset in the second round of the 2026 French Open and Alcaraz missing the tournament with a wrist injury, this is far and away the best opportunity for Zverev to pick up his first career Grand Slam title in his fourth career final. This is the first final appearance for Cobolli, who's the 14th-ranked men's player in the world.

These two will look for eternal glory on Sunday, June 8, at Roland Garros, with the match set to begin at 9 a.m. ET. What do the current French Open odds look like for the final? We break it all down, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on the French Open men's final at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5+ wager:

French Open men's singles final odds (via DraftKings)

Money line: Alexander Zverev (-388) vs. Flavio Cobolli (+295)

Total games: 36.5 (Over -125, Under -115)

Zverev has never had a clearer path to a Grand Slam title than he does here, as he lost the 2020 U.S. Open to Dominic Thiem, the 2024 French Open to Alcaraz and the 2025 Australian Open to Sinner. With Sinner and Alcaraz out of the picture early in this year's French Open, this has been viewed as Zverev's tournament to lose.

The odds certainly reflect that for his final matchup against Cobolli, as Zverev is a whopping -388 money line favorite (wager $388 to win $100) to Cobolli's +295 (wager $100 to win $295). This has been a wild French Open, though, so if we've learned anything thus far, it's to expect the unexpected.

Cobolli is making his first Grand Slam final appearance, and his previous best finish was a quarterfinals run at Wimbledon last year. He faces his toughest test to date, though, as Zverev is the No. 3 player in the world and won Gold at the 2020 Olympics. Zverev is 3-1 in his career against Cobolli, including a 3-0 win at last year's French Open.

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Oddsmakers don't expect this one to go on for very long as they're leaning towards a fast and dominant Zverev victory. The line for total games is just 36.5. A straight sets victory for Zverev is the favored outcome when it comes to set betting at +140. That's followed by Zverev 3-1 (+260) and Zverev 3-2 (+450). The most likely outcome for a Cobolli victory is him winning 3-1 or 3-2, which are +850 and +800, respectively. Zverev is -250 to win the first set and -240 to win the second.

What could help Cobolli is he was essentially gifted a trip to the final with Arnaldi forfeiting the semifinal before it even started. Zverev, on the other hand, played four rounds Friday morning to defeat Jakub Mensik to punch his ticket to Sunday's final. Perhaps that extra rest gives Cobolli an edge, but oddsmakers certainly don't think it'll help much.

This feels like Zverev's time to shine, so we'll target him winning and winning in straight sets for his first Grand Slam title. It's been a wild French Open so far but Zverev should emerge victorious on Sunday, likely in dominant fashion.