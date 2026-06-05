French Open odds: Picks, best bets for women's singles final between Maja Chwalinska, Mirra Andreeva

If you like upsets in sports, the 2026 French Open was for you.

This is the first Grand Slam event since the 1977 French Open where a former major champion on both the men's and women's side did not reach at least the semifinal stage. The carnage started on the women's side in the second round, where the No. 2 seed and 2026 Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina went down. Reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff and fellow American phenom Amanda Anisimova bowed out in the third round. Iga Swiatek also was knocked out in the third round, along with Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys. And if you thought No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka had a clear path to a championship, the quarterfinal round had other plans.

Saturday's final pits Maja Chwalinska against Mirra Andreeva, and in a bit of a humorous twist, neither of these players were responsible for any of the big upsets in the tournament. They were simply able to take advantage of other underdogs and now find themselves on the cusp of a first championship. We'll take a look at the French Open women's singles final between Chwalinska and Andreeva and provide our best bets for the match. Bet on the French Open women's final at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5+ wager:

French Open women's singles final odds (via DraftKings)

Money line: Maja Chwalinska (+355) vs. Mirra Andreeva (-482)

Total games: 19.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Total sets: 2.5 (Over +185, Under -275)

Chwalinska became the second player in the Open era to reach a major final as a qualifier. Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, was the first. The Polish sensation has won 18 of her 19 sets in this tournament, including the qualifying round, and she took down Diana Shnaider in straight sets to reach the final. Andreeva is also appearing in her first major final and is the first teenager to play in a French Open final since Gauff in 2022. She's not exactly an underdog as the No. 8 seed, but she was not expected to be a contender.

This is the deepest run Chwalinska has made in any major tournament by a substantial margin, with her next-best finish being a second-round appearance in 2022 at Wimbledon. Andreeva has a much better foundation, reaching the quarterfinal at last year's Wimbledon tournament and making the fourth round in each of the last three Australian Opens.

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The oddsmakers are leaning toward a straight-sets victory for the Russian teenager, but it's not predicted to be a total walkover. The total games is set at 19.5, meaning Chwalinska is expected to take at least seven games across the two sets assuming Andreeva gets six in both.

Both women have played just one match that went to three sets, and at some point, you'd have to think Chwalinska's status as a qualifier will catch up to her. Andreeva has more big-match experience and I'd back her on the money line and the Under on total sets. However, I do think Chwalinska can make things interesting in both sets and I'd go for the Over on 19.5 total games. If you have a strong feeling on Andreeva winning in straight sets, you can make that bet at -165 on DraftKings.