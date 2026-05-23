French Open odds, picks, preview: Can anyone upset Jannik Sinner? Will Coco Gauff repeat?

The 2026 French Open at Roland Garros officially begins on Sunday, May 24, though qualifying action for the men's and women's singles bracket is under way. Arguably the biggest storyline for this year's tournament will be a withdrawal, as two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will not be participating due to a wrist injury. Alcaraz is also set to miss Wimbledon.

Tennis fans and those looking to bet on tennis will have to wait at least a few more tournaments for another rendition of Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner, which appears to be the next great rivalry in the sport. The two have matched up 17 times, with the last eight meetings all being a final. Alcaraz has won 10 of the 17 matchups overall, but the final count is only 5-4 in his favor and one of those wins was due to Sinner retiring. Sinner enters the 2026 French Open as the overwhelming favorite.

On the women's side, American Coco Gauff looks to defend her championship after she upset Aryna Sabalenka in last year's final. It was Gauff's third career win at a Grand Slam event and her first French Open title. Sabalenka is behind Iga Swiatek in the latest 2026 French Open odds for the women's winner. Sabalenka and Swiatek met in the semifinals of last year's competition.

We'll take a look at the latest French Open odds and provide some insight into how bettors should approach the futures market in both the men's and women's singles competitions.

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French Open men's singles winner odds (via DraftKings)

Jannik Sinner: -275

Alexander Zverev: +1100

Novak Djokovic: +1600

Arthur Fils: +2500

Rafael Jodar: +2500

Casper Ruud: +2800

Daniil Medvedev: +5000

Joao Fonseca: +6000

Félix Auger-Aliassime: +9000

Ben Shelton: +9000

As you can see, Alcaraz's absence means Sinner is the clear front-runner to make it two Grand Slam wins in a row. He triumphed over Zverev in the Australian Open final to defend his title there and appears to have a great chance at making a run at a potential calendar Grand Slam with Alcaraz withdrawing from Wimbledon. Zverev reached the French Open final in 2024 but was bounced by Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2025 event. Both Zverev and Djokovic would be on the same side of the bracket if all seeds held, and most would likely back the Serbian in a rematch that would likely take place in the semifinal round.

Shelton is an intriguing bet among American players at +9000, as he made the Australian Open semifinal before losing to Sinner. The lefty has been steadily climbing up the rankings, and although he's on the same side of the bracket as Sinner, that's ultimately going to be the player he'll have to get through anyway in order to win.

It's hard to back anyone other than the Italian phenom, even at these odds, but Djokovic and Shelton represent the best chances at an upset on the men's side.

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French Open women's singles winner odds (via DraftKings)

Iga Swiatek: +250

Aryna Sabalenka: +275

Elena Rybakina: +600

Coco Gauff: +650

Mirra Andreeva: +900

Elina Svitolina: +1500

Marta Kostyuk: +2500

Victoria Mboko: +4000

Amanda Anisimova: +4000

Qinwen Zheng: +4000

The oddsmakers see a lot more parity on the women's side of the bracket. If the seedings hold, Sabalenka and Gauff would meet in one semifinal while Rybakina and Swiatek would meet in the other, which would be a change from last year's path. Sabalenka had some frustrating results late in tournaments last year, though she finally got a championship at the U.S. Open. She's coming off a loss to Rybakina in the 2026 Australian Open, which was the Kazakhstani's first title since winning Wimbledon in 2022.

Swiatek was bounced by Rybakina in the quarterfinal round of the Australian Open and hasn't won an event in 2026 leading up to the French Open. Gauff appears to be a strong contender at this price point, and she also made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before losing to fellow American Jessica Pegula. Pegula (+5000) has routinely struggled to advance deep into tournaments, but perhaps the Australian Open run will give her a shot at Roland Garros.

Anisimova is probably the longshot worth backing. She has routinely taken out defending champions in Grand Slam events and has recent success against the top two contenders at the French Open. She bounced Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open before eventually losing to Sabalenka in the final, but she defeated Sabalenka in the 2025 Wimbledon semifinal before falling to Swiatek in the final. Maybe this is where Anisimova takes that final step to becoming a champion.

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