The Friday night college football schedule includes three games, with the action beginning with Houston vs. Arizona at 7:30 p.m. ET and then followed by Arizona vs. Kansas State at 9 p.m. ET as well as UCLA vs. New Mexico at 10 p.m. ET. The latest Week 3 college football odds list Houston (-5.5), Kansas State (-1.5) and UCLA (-15.5) as favorites for the three Friday college football games. After a season-opening loss to Georgia Tech, Deion Sanders and Colorado bounced back with a 31-7 win over Delaware last week. Now Coach Prime will hope to get on the board with a Big 12 win under the lights and Colorado +5.5 is a pivotal part of our three-leg college football parlay at FanDuel built by our SportsLine Projection Model.

Since its inception, the model has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three college football best bets for Friday, Sept. 12 (odds subject to change):

Colorado +5.5 vs. Houston (-104)

Over 55.5 points in Arizona vs. Kansas State (-102)

Over 52.5 points in UCLA vs. New Mexico (-115)

Combining the model's three picks into a Friday college football parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +626 (risk $100 to win $626).

Colorado +5.5 vs. Houston (-104, FanDuel)



The Buffaloes are coming off a nine-win season in 2024 but suffered heavy losses to the NFL, with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter both now on NFL rosters this fall. After a gleaming performance in relief work in the win over Delaware, Coach Sanders made the stunning decision to name Ryan Staub as Colorado's starting quarterback over Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and four-star freshman Julian Lewis. Staub went 7-for-10 for 158 yards and two touchdowns to help lead his team to victory last week and the offense was at its most efficient with him at the helm. The model says that the Buffaloes covers in 69% of simulations.

Over 55.5 points in Arizona vs. Kansas State (-102, FanDuel)



The Wildcats were ranked in the preseason polls but lost 24-21 to Iowa State, narrowly avoided an upset against FCS North Dakota (38-35) and then lost 24-21 against Army. Chris Klieman's group has surprisingly struggled to run the football in 2025, but Avery Johnson has thrown for 763 yards and six touchdowns with only one interception in three games. Meanwhile, the Arizona offense has scored 88 points combined in wins over Hawaii and Weber State. Noah Fifita is in his third year as the starting quarterback at Arizona and he's averaging 11.9 yards per pass attempt, which is a big reason why the model says the over hits 59% of the time.

Over 52.5 points in UCLA vs. New Mexico (-115, FanDuel)

UCLA is off to an 0-2 start but did manage 428 yards of total offense on the road against UNLV last week and now the Bruins get another Mountain West opponent, only this time at home. Meanwhile, the Lobos competed well against Michigan (34-17) and then rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns in a win last week over Idaho State (32-22). Nico Iamaleava has struggled for UCLA, but did take Tennessee to the College Football Playoff last season so expect a breakout game from the former five-star recruit. The model predicts 63 points on average and that the over hits 67% of the time.