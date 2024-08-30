See the best sportsbook promos for new users, which you can use to bet on Friday’s college football games

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

After a long offseason, college football fans got their first taste of limited action in Week 0 last weekend. This upcoming weekend marks the first full slate of the season. Thanks to the opening festivities and a holiday weekend, the action has been spread out across multiple days with games taking place every day between Thursday and Monday.

The highlight of Friday’s night slate features TCU hitting the road to take on Stanford. The Horned Frogs were upset in their season opener against Colorado last season, and they don’t want to repeat that type of defeat. We’ll also get our first glimpse of teams such as Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

If you’re interested in betting the games, there are plenty of worthwhile sportsbooks to take a look at. In this article, we’re going over the promos currently available at seven of the nation’s top sportsbooks: FanDuel, Caesars, DraftKings, BetRivers, BetMGM, Bet365 and Fanatics.

Top sportsbook promos

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Promo Code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket None required Caesars Up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBS1000 DraftKings Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets plus 1 month of NFL+ premium None required BetRivers Get up to a $500 second chance bet SPORTS BetMGM Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS bet365 Choice between: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets OR $1,000 first bet safety net CBSBET365 Fanatics Get a $100 bet match for 10 straight days None required

FanDuel Sportsbook

Feel free to take advantage of a generous welcome offer from FanDuel sports that includes $200 in bonus bets and three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. Simply deposit $10 and place your first bet (minimum $5) on any market. The bonus bets will be issued once your initial wager is settled. Those bonus bets expire after seven days. Please note that the bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings paid out.

In addition, users will also receive three free weeks of access to NFL Sunday Ticket. That promo code will be emailed to users within 72 hours of their first bet. Once you’ve claimed this welcome bonus, you can experience the excellence of FanDuel, a leading sportsbook known for its wide range of betting options, competitive odds, and great app.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Caesars Sportsbook

New Caesars Sportsbook users can receive up to $1,000 as a bonus bet if their first cash wager loses. This is available to users aged 21 or older who sign up using promo code CBS1000. The “first bet insurance” promotion is a popular one because it allows users to get a potential second chance if their first bet doesn’t win.

The bonus must be claimed on the first bet placed, which must be wagered within 30 days of account creation. The bonus bet amount will match the initial losing wager, up to $1,000. Please note that the bonus bet is a one-time token and cannot be divided across multiple bets. It must be used within 14 days of being awarded.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings Sportsbook

New DraftKings sportsbook users can enjoy a welcome bonus similar to FanDuel’s mentioned above. To qualify, deposit and wager at least $5 on any market of your choosing. Upon wager settlement, DraftKings will reward you with 10 $25 bonus bets which totals $250. These bets expire after seven days. Bonus bets must be converted to cash balance before they can be withdrawn.

As an added bonus, all new users receive one month of free NFL+ premium, granting access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, condensed game replays, and all-22 film.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

BetRivers Sportsbook

BetRivers sportsbook offers new users a unique form of first-bet insurance. Register with promo code SPORTS and deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first wager on any market. If it loses, BetRivers will credit your account with a bonus bet equal to the wager amount, up to $500. The bonus bet must be used within 30 days and the bonus bet stake is not included in winnings.

Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

BetMGM

Users who sign up at BetMGM sportsbook can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Simply register with promo code CBSSPORTS to activate the offer. Users who wish to claim this offer must register and then fund their account with a minimum $10 deposit.

The first wager on the account is the only one eligible for this promotion. If it loses, you’ll get a bonus bet equal to the amount of the wager, up to $1,500. The bonus bet must be used within seven days of hitting your account. Bonus bet stake is not included in the payout.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

bet365

bet365 sports provides new customers with a choice of two distinct introductory bonuses designed to cater to individual preferences. Customers can select either a first bet safety net of up to $1,000 or they can opt to bet at least $5 bet on their initial wager, which will award a $200 bonus credit. To claim either offer, users must register an account and make a minimum deposit of $10.

If you choose the first bet safety net promotion, bet365 will reimburse your initial bet up to $1,000 in the event of a loss. This bet365 promotion is applicable to a user’s first bet only. For those who opt for the bet-and-get promotion, a minimum wager of $5 on any bet with odds of -500 or higher is required. It’s important to note that all bonus credits are non-withdrawable until wagered and must be utilized within a seven-day period.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 in bonus bets In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Fanatics Sportsbook

Upon registering for Fanatics Sportsbook, new users can capitalize on a daily bonus bet of up to $100 for a consecutive ten-day period. To take advantage of this offer, new users must register an account and deposit a minimum of $5. They then must place their first wager within five days of account creation to activate the offer. By betting at least $5 daily on bets with odds of -200 or greater, users can claim a daily bonus bet equivalent to their wager, up to $100. This process can be repeated daily for 10 consecutive days, allowing new users to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets if they fully maximize the Fanatics offer. It’s important to note that bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire within seven days.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Promos for CFB Week 1