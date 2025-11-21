Division rivals clash in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season when the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles head to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles and Cowboys played in the season opener, with Philadelphia winning 24-20 thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Jalen Hurts and an additional score from Saquon Barkley. Will Hurts or Barkley get in the end zone again in Week 12? Can Dallas' high-powered offense, which averages 29.6 points per game, put up a better fight at home?

Here's a look at our top anytime touchdown scorer picks for Eagles vs. Cowboys with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you'd like a full game forecast for Eagles vs. Cowboys and more NFL player prop recommendations, take a look at the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Eagles vs. Cowboys anytime touchdown scorer props:

George Pickens (+155)

Pickens was not prominent in the first meeting, which could've been due to the lack of live reps within the offense. The receiver has clearly emerged as Dak Prescott's go-to target even with the return of CeeDee Lamb, putting up 551 yards over the last five games. He's gotten 29 targets across the last three games and his touchdown in Week 2 began in five-game streak of finding paydirt. I like Pickens to keep his production going, even in a somewhat tough matchup.

Dallas Goedert (+175)

Goedert was targeted seven times in the opener and brought in all seven targets, though he didn't really get many looks in the red zone. The tight end has scored seven touchdowns this season, and while he hasn't quite clicked with Hurts in the last couple weeks, this is an awesome matchup for the Eagles' offense. Back Goedert to get into the end zone in Week 12.