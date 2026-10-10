First place in the Southeastern Conference is on the line when the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs battle the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night. Georgia is coming off a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 3, while Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23 that same day. The Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC), who are 1-0 against ranked opponents, are 1-0 on the road. The Crimson Tide (5-0, 3-0 SEC), who are 1-0 against ranked foes, are 3-0 on their home field. Alabama leads the all-time series 45-27-4, but Georgia won the last meeting, 28-7 in last year's SEC Championship. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide are 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 51.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Alabama odds. Before making any Alabama vs. Georgia picks, check out the Georgia vs. Alabama predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Georgia vs. Alabama odds

Georgia vs. Alabama spread Alabama -2.5 Georgia vs. Alabama over/under 51.5 points Georgia vs. Alabama money line Alabama -125, Georgia +105 Georgia vs. Alabama picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia vs. Alabama streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Alabama vs. Georgia predictions

For the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup, Hunt is going Over 52.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in three of the last six head-to-head matchups played in Tuscaloosa. The Over has also hit in each of the last six Georgia games, and in each of the last five Alabama games. Both teams are used to scoring lots of points, with Alabama scoring no fewer than 45 in any of its first five games. Georgia, meanwhile, has scored no fewer than 38, and scored 70 and 63 points in back-to-back games to start the season.

Georgia senior quarterback Gunner Stockton is a big reason for the Bulldogs' success. He has completed 75.5% of his passes for 1,049 yards and 13 touchdowns with one interception. Sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell of Alabama has had similar success. He has completed 71.2% of his passes for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also carried 37 times for 184 yards (5.0 average) and four touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia vs. Alabama picks

In addition to going Over on the total, Hunt also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Alabama vs. Georgia, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia vs. Alabama spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who has returned $1,282 to $100 players over his last 17 Georgia picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's expert

Hunt is a CBS Sports HQ analyst who also is featured on the Early Edge weekly college football preview. He regularly can be seen breaking down NFL and college football picks at betting sites. Hunt is 15-2 (+1282) on his last 17 picks in Georgia games. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.