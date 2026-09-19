The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs have rolled to a 2-0 start in 2026 behind returning quarterback Gunner Stockton, and they travel to Fayetteville on Saturday to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC opener for both sides. Arkansas is 1-1 after opening with a 31-14 win over North Alabama before dropping a 43-10 decision at No. 20 Utah last week, with quarterback KJ Jackson still working to find consistency against tougher competition. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bulldogs are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under is 54.5 points, up two points from the opener. Before making any Arkansas vs. Georgia picks, check out the Georgia vs. Arkansas predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Arkansas. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Georgia vs. Arkansas:

Georgia vs. Arkansas spread Georgia -24.5 Georgia vs. Arkansas over/under 54.5 points Georgia vs. Arkansas money line Georgia -3030, Arkansas +1367 Georgia vs. Arkansas picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia vs. Arkansas streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Georgia vs. Arkansas predictions

After simulating Georgia vs. Arkansas 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 54.5 points (-104) at betting apps. Georgia's defense has been dominant through two games, allowing just 23 combined points to Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.

Arkansas's offense managed only 10 points in a lopsided loss at Utah last week, giving the model little reason to expect a high-scoring environment in Fayetteville. The first two games of the season for Arkansas have gone Under the total.

The advanced model calls for 52 combined points to be scored, as the Under hits in 54% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia vs. Arkansas picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.