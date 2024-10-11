Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It will be a battle of the bulldogs when the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs play host to the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

Georgia enters this game with a significant advantage over Mississippi State on paper, especially in the strength of their early season schedule. Georgia is 4-1 overall, with a 2-1 record in SEC play. Their only loss this season came at the hands of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite trailing Bama’ by 23 points at halftime, Georgia managed to make it a tight 4-point contest.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The results could not be more different for Mississippi State, who are 1-4 overall on the season, with an 0-2 start in conference. Mississippi State has not won since the first week of the year, when they notched a resounding victory over lowly Eastern Kentucky.

Below, you will find the latest betting odds for Saturday’s Mississippi State vs. Georgia SEC showdown at top U.S. sportsbooks.

Team FanDuel BetMGM Caesars Miss. St +33.5 (-110) / O 53.5 (-110) +33.5 (-110) / O 53.5 (-110) +34 (-110) / O 53.5 (-110) Georgia -33.5 (-110) / U 53.5 (-110) -33.5 (-110) / U 53.5 (-110) -34 (-110) / U 53.5 (-110)

Why bet on Mississippi State

It can be tough to find reasons to back a team like Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have lost four straight games, including a blowout at home against MAC school, Toledo University. They now head to Athens as +33.5 underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook and an implied team total of Over/Under 9.5 points. Things are looking bleak for Mississippi State.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Yet, there is still some hope for Mississippi State, especially with that huge point spread. Georgia has shown an ability to falter and to play down to their opponents, which could make this a spot to look to the underdog. Georgia needed a last-minute score to defeat the Kentucky Wildcats 13-12 in Week 3 and had trouble pulling away from Auburn last week “between the hedges” in Athens.

Bettors are rightfully down on Mississippi State, but Georgia’s inability to separate from opponents in their last two wins is a reason to consider the huge underdog in Saturday’s matchup. That, and the fact that this is an SEC showdown with Mississippi State’s pride on the line, are reasons to pick up the 33.5 points and look for a tight game.

Why bet on Georgia

All the reasons that Georgia looks like a bad play to cover can also be made into strengths for backing the SEC powerhouse. While the team has a loss to Alabama, they have yet to lose another game and did notch a massive blowout win over the Clemson Tigers in Week 1. Georgia still has a lot to prove with their narrow victory at Kentucky and unimpressive win over Auburn last week. There’s a scenario where Georgia comes out with a chip on their shoulder and lays the smackdown on Mississippi State.

Covering more than 30 points is always difficult, but Georgia entered this year as the No. 1 ranked team in the country and will likely look to regain their reputation. They have a star-studded roster with NFL talent up and down their depth chart. There’s no doubt that the talent is there for the Bulldogs, and they should have no trouble with Mississippi State if the motivation is there.

Best bet for Mississippi State vs. Georgia: Georgia -33.5 (-110, BetMGM)

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

There are reasons to like both teams against the spread, but we are leaning toward the home favorite here. If you are looking to place a bet on this matchup, Georgia -33.5 is the way to go at BetMGM.