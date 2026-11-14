The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to solidify their spot atop the SEC standings when they take on the No. 22 Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Missouri is coming off a 34-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns, while Georgia rolled to a 42-7 win over Ole Miss in Week 10. The Tigers (6-3, 3-3), who are tied for eighth in the conference, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1), who are 4-0 against ranked opponents this season, are 4-1 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Missouri landed before the FAA ground stoppage on Friday, meaning there were no travel disruptions that could impact this game. The Bulldogs are 16.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 48.5 in the latest Missouri vs. Georgia odds. Before making any Missouri vs. Georgia picks, check out the Missouri vs. Georgia predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Missouri vs. Georgia odds

Missouri vs. Georgia spread Georgia -16.5 Missouri vs. Georgia over/under 48.5 points Missouri vs. Georgia money line Georgia -752, Missouri +575 Missouri vs. Georgia picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri vs. Georgia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Missouri vs. Georgia predictions

After simulating Missouri vs. Georgia 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 48.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 Georgia games. It is also 5-0 over the last five Bulldogs home games. The Over is also 3-0 when Georgia is facing teams scoring between 25 and 32 points. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in scoring at 41.1 points per game, while Missouri is ninth at 30.2.

The model projects that Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons will throw for more than 215 yards passing and one touchdown. For the year, Simmons has completed 61.8% of his passes for 2,204 yards and 18 touchdowns with two interceptions. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, meanwhile, is projected to throw for more than 235 yards and two scores. He has completed 70.9% of his passes for 1,857 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions this season.

The computer is calling for 51 combined points as the Over is the value side 62% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Missouri vs. Georgia picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates each game 10,000 times, and find out.