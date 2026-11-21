The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs make the trip to Williams-Brice Stadium for a Saturday night SEC showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia (9-1, 7-1 SEC) has been one of the SEC's dominant programs in 2026, covering eight of its 10 games while racking up blowout wins in several recent outings. South Carolina (6-4, 4-4 SEC) enters as a big underdog in this prime-time matchup, with the Gamecocks looking to pull off one of the season's biggest upsets on their home field. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is set to return after missing last week with an ankle injury, while star edge rusher Dylan Stewart is listed as questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Georgia is a 14.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 50.5 in the latest Georgia vs. South Carolina odds. Before making any Georgia vs. South Carolina picks, check out the Georgia vs. South Carolina predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Georgia vs. South Carolina odds

Georgia vs. South Carolina spread Georgia -14.5 Georgia vs. South Carolina over/under 50.5 points Georgia vs. South Carolina money line Georgia -709, South Carolina +550 Georgia vs. South Carolina picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia vs. South Carolina streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Georgia vs. South Carolina predictions

After simulating Georgia vs. South Carolina 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 50.5 points at betting apps. Georgia has gone Over in seven of its 10 games this season and has piled up points against SEC competition, with two of its last three outings totaling more than 55 combined points.



South Carolina has also played its share of higher-scoring games, going 6-4 to the Over, and Williams-Brice Stadium is expected to see plenty of offense with two teams capable of moving the ball.

The computer is calling for 52 combined points as the Over is the value pick 51% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia vs. South Carolina picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. South Carolina, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.