A nationally televised Sun Belt matchup with big bowl implications kicks off on Thursday night when the Old Dominion Monarchs host the Georgia State Eagles. Old Dominion (2-4, 1-2) is coming off a spirited 10-3 upset over Appalachian State, holding its opponent to just 158 yards. Southern (2-4, 1-1) travel on the short week after a 27-24 loss to unbeaten James Madison in which QB Max Johnson threw for 343 yards and three TDs. The series is tied 3-3 overall, but Old Dominion has taken the last three meetings, including a 45-10 win last season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 46.5 in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion odds. Before making any Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern picks, check out the Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion odds

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion spread Georgia Southern -3.5 Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion over/under 46.5 points Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion money line Georgia Southern -180, Old Dominion +150 Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion predictions

After simulating Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 46.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in 60% of games involving either of these teams this season. This is the first total involving Georgia Southern that's under 51.5 points.

Johnson was a big bright spot at QB for Georgia Southern in the loss to James Madison. The Eagles average 275 pass yards per game but ranks 117th in rushing. Both teams have defenses that rank higher than their offensive counterparts.

Old Dominion showcased its defense in the gritty win at Appalachian State. Offensively, however, ODU has been one of the least productive units in FBS, averaging just 18 ppg. The only time the Monarchs have scored more than 21 points was in a blowout win over Norfolk State. QB Quinn Henicle and RB Devin Roche have combined for 667 rushing yards. These defenses plus the run-first approach of ODU gives the Under an edge.

SportsLine's model is projecting 43 combined points in this one, making the Under the value 60% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.