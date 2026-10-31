The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 17 Florida Gators will meet on Saturday for an SEC bout that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Both teams are coming off a bye week and Georgia is 6-1 on the season with a 4-1 record in conference play, while Florida is 5-2 overall and is 3-2 in the league. The Bulldogs have won five in a row in the head-to-head series and owns a 58-44-2 advantage all-time. However, they're coming off a 27-24 loss to Auburn two weeks ago and the Gators pulled off the 27-24 upset on the road against Texas when they were last in action. Bet on Georgia vs. Florida in Week 9 at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Georgia vs. Florida odds and the Florida vs. Georgia spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this SEC matchup. We'll also share our best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Georgia vs. Florida betting odds (via DraftKings)

Georgia vs. Florida money line: Georgia -470, Florida +360 Georgia vs. Florida over/under: 56.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Georgia vs. Florida spread: Georgia -12.5

Florida vs. Georgia betting preview

The Florida-Georgia rivalry was once affectionately known as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" and after 30 years of having been played in Jacksonville, the series will head to Atlanta and then Tampa Bay over the next two years while the Jaguars rebuild their stadium before returning to Jacksonville in 2028. That gives the Bulldogs the temporary home-field advantage playing roughly 70 miles from campus in Athens, though this is technically a neutral-site game.

This will be Jon Sumrall's first taste of the rivalry and he'll hope to level the playing field with Kirby Smart leading the Georgia to victory in eight of his 10 games as the head coach. The Gators will look to establish star running back Jadan Baugh as early as possible. The junior leads the SEC with 13 rushing touchdowns on the season and has rushed for 763 yards on the season.

However, he'll be running into the teeth of a Georgia defense that only allows 91.4 rushing yards per game. The Bulldogs also have the SEC's highest-rated passer, as Gunner Stockton has a 185.3 QB rating and also leads the conference in completion rate (74.1%) and yards per pass attempt (9.9). He threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-20 win over the Gators a season ago. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Georgia vs. Florida pick, prediction

Georgia -12.5 vs. Florida (-108)

Sumrall has found some early success at Florida, but the Gators aren't running into the Bulldogs at an ideal time. Georgia has had two weeks to stew on a home loss to Auburn as 19.5-point favorites and Smart has had success bottling Baugh up over the last two seasons. The Gators RB has carried the ball 32 times and only managed to muster 136 yards in a pair of Florida losses. The Bulldogs have won eight of nine and six of those victories were by 14 points or more.

The model predicts that Georgia wins by 17 on average and that the Bulldogs cover the spread in 59% of simulations. Bet college football at Fanatics and get up to $350 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN350: